Today’s Headlines: Sanwo-Olu takes first ride as Lagos Blue Line Rail begins operations; Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

PICTORIAL: Sanwo-Olu takes first ride as Lagos Blue Line Rail begins operations

Photo credit: Punch paper

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, became one of the first passengers to embark on a journey aboard the newly launched Lagos Blue Line rail system on Monday.

The governor boarded the train from the Marina terminal enroute Mile 2.

PUNCH reports that the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, announced on Thursday that the Lagos Blue Line Rail would commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4.

Akinajo added that Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the first passenger during the inaugural ride on the train.

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

Photo credit: Punch paper

Gabonese General, Brice Oligui Nguema, who last week led a coup ending 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty, was sworn in on Monday as interim president, AFP journalists saw.

Oligui, head of the elite Republican Guard, led officers in a coup on Wednesday against President Ali Bongo Ondimba, scion of a family that had ruled since 1967.

The ousting came just moments after Bongo, 64, was proclaimed victor in last month’s presidential election — a result branded a fraud by the opposition.

Ondo 2024: It’s time for paradigm shift, says Ajagunna

Photo credit: Punch paper

Ahead of the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election, the Deputy President, Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica, Ibrahim Ajagunna, has disclosed that it is time for a paradigm shift in the state and its residents.

Ajagunna, who is also a Professor of Sustainable Development, said this on Saturdaay while officially declaring his intention to contest for the governorship position in the state.

He described the shift as an approach to better governance.

Youths, indigenous groups demand inclusion in climate governance, green growth

Photo credit: Punch paper

Youths from the Africa Youth Climate Assembly have demanded inclusion in the green growth agenda.

This stance is part of the declaration presented to the Kenyan President, William Ruto, on the last day of the AYCA summit yesterday.

The AYCA representative, Elizabeth Wathuti, called for the collaboration of African leaders in the decision of the AYCA.

The Youth declaration reads in part, “We further oblige upon the key stakeholders to recognise, promote and invest in the decision of the African Climate Youth Assembly to establish the assembly as the principle forum for consolidating, meaningfully enhancing the coordination of youth engagement in the climate governance across members states beyond the African Climate Summit and also further urge the key stakeholders to support youth inclusion in advancing Africa’s sustainable development goals and the green growth agenda in continental forums.”

Qualityupdates (

)