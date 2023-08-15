Today’s Headlines: Sanwo-Olu Appts. 6 Non Cabinet Special Advisers; Zamfara governor Lawal Condemns killings, Abduction

Sanwo-Olu Appoints 6 Non Cabinet Special Advisers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are: Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit, Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe- Special Adviser, Community Development, Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr. Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Ismail Odesanya- Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

The SSG extended her congratulations to the appointees and encouraged them to align their contributions with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a “Greater Lagos.”

The appointments take immediate effect.

Lawal Condemns killings, Abduction

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has on Monday strongly condemned the banditry attack in Bungudu local government area involving the death of one person and the kidnapping of six others including the emir’s son.

Bandits attacked Bungudu town the headquarters of Bungudu local government area of the state on Sunday night.

In a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris the Governor was in Bungudu to commiserate with the Emir and people of the local government.

The statement added that Governor Lawal visited the Emir’s Palace to reassure his administration’s commitment and readiness to bring an end to the menace of banditry.

“Governor Dauda Lawal was in the Palace of His Highness the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, OFR to sympathize with the Emirate and the entire people of the local government over the barbaric incident of bandits attack.

“Governor Lawal, while speaking at the Palace, reassured that banditry will soon be history in the entire State.

“He urged the people to be steadfast in prayers to compliment the government’s effort in its resolve to tackle insecurity, adding that security is everyone’s business and it requires maximum cooperation.

“He condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed for the safe return of the kidnapped people.”

The Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, thanked the governor for the condolence visit.

He stated that the Governor has shown commitment since after the incident.

“His Excellency called me early in the morning to commiserate with us and informed me that he has given a directive to the security operatives to ensure the swift rescue of the victims,” he said.

Ondo Empowers 350 Schoolgirls With IT Skills

No fewer than 350 schoolgirls in Ondo State have begun training in the holiday training camp tagged Bemore Summer Training.

The annual training programme, organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, comes up during the third term holiday and started in 2017.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from different parts of the state, will be trained in Information and Communication Technology, solar power systems, and some other entrepreneurial skills that can make them self-reliant.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme in Akure, on Monday, she said the programme aimed to close the wide gender gap in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship in young people.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who spoke virtually from Germany, where her ailing husband is receiving medical attention, expressed confidence that by the end of the programme, the beneficiaries “would have been well-groomed and convinced enough to bear witness to the greatness of Bemore.”

“May I appeal to governments, private sector players, critical stakeholders and parents that we should be genuine enough to sustain the enble standard that Bemore represents to society and continue to support financially to enable us to build an organisation that lasts beyond our earthly sojourn,” she said.

Declaring the programme open, the state acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the governor’s wife for coming up with “a bold and impactive initiative, focusing on transforming the girl-child and promoting the principle of gender balancing.”

FG Plans Health Coverage For 50 Million Nigerians

The Federal Government has promised to provide health coverage for over 50 million Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and elderly people, by 2027.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Anas-Ibrahim, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the National Healthy Ageing Summit with the theme “Decade of healthy ageing in Nigeria: Situation, challenges, and transformative pathway.”

According to Anas-Ibrahim, no one will be left behind in the Federal Government’s universal health coverage.

She said, “As I’m speaking to you today as a special adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, I want to reiterate to you that this is a critical stage in our lifetime in Nigeria, as we are transitioning to a new government of renewed hope and a renewed hope for the health sector.

“I would like to say that the President is committed to ensuring that we meet and realise our universal health care coverage, which also involves the health of the elderly people.

“No one will be left behind, not an elderly person or any other person will be left behind. The renewed hope health agenda of President Bola Tinubu is committed to covering over 50 million Nigerians, and most of them vulnerable, including the elderly, within the next four years, by the grace of God.”

The Director General of the National Senior Citizens Centre, Dr Emem Omokaro, said there was a need to prioritise the healthcare of senior citizens in the country.

“In Nigeria, disaggregated data from the Nigeria Living Standard Survey 2019 indicate a population of 14.8 million for older persons with a population growth rate of 2.8 per cent. Despite its young pyramid-structured population, Nigeria by 2050 will be home to 29.8 million older persons,” Omokaro said.

The World Health Organisation Country Representative, Dr Walter Mulombo, said the desired goal of leaving no one behind was achievable with the determination of all critical stakeholders.

