Today’s Headlines: Sanwo-Olu Appointed 8 Muslims Among 39 Commissioners, ICAN Warns Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu Appointed 8 Muslims Among 39 Commissioners After We Gave Him Massive Votes- MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic group, has stated that the list of commissioners unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State failed to pass inclusivity and integrity tests.

Sanwo-Olu had transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designated to the State’s House of Assembly.

ICAN Warns Tinubu

The Institution of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has warned that a hike in electricity tariff would further worsen the misery of Nigerians, especially Small and Medium Enterprises.

Dr Innocent Okwuosa, the president of ICAN, made this known in a recent statement.

DAILY POST recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had said eleven electricity distribution companies had written a letter to the government requesting tariff reviews.

Hit-and-run Driver Crushes 2 Women To Death In Delta

Two women on a motorcycle were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Igbodo, Ika North East Local Government Area section of Benin/Asaba Expressway, Delta State on last Monday.

The women, simply identified as Mrs. Joy and Mrs. Etumonu, said to be natives of Ekwuoma community, were said to be going to market at Igbodo in the local government when the sad incident occurred.

Bandits Kill Muslim Leader, Farmers, Kidnap Scores In Kaduna Communities

The people of Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State have said that bandits have killed farmers in the emirate including an Islamic leader, and kidnapped scores as insecurity continued to escalate growing concerns over looming famine.

According to the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), ” we sorrowfully mourn the death of the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Birnin-Gwari Branch, Malam Yakubu Muhammad Bugai and three other farmers who were killed by the murderous armed bandits who have been unleashing terror in the area.”

