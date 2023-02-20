Today’s Headlines: Sani Slams Akeredolu Over Naira Comment, LP Begs Nigerians To Resist Vote Buyers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani Slams Akeredolu Over Naira Comment

A former National Assembly member, Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu over his position on the implementation of the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration.

The Governor had challenged President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to end the “endless drift into the abyss of chaos” created by the shortage of naira notes in the country.

Akeredolu had also slammed the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, for what he described as the “obviously mischievous implementation” of the naira redesign policy.

LP Begs Nigerians To Resist Vote Buyers

The Labour Party has urged Nigerians to resist politicians whose only hope of victory at the coming polls is to pay for votes and engage youths to unleash violence on opponents.

National Youth Leader of the party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, made the plea in a pre-election press conference, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said Saturday’s elections offers Nigerians the biggest opportunity yet to vote out leaders who are responsible for everything that is wrong with the nation today.

The youth leader said, “My fellow Nigerians, we stand at a crossroads in our history. We can choose to continue with failed policies of the past, or we can chose to build a new Nigeria, a Nigeria that works for all.

CBN confiscated, didn’t swap currency, says El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria embarked on currency confiscation rather than the announced currency swap policy as approved by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), for currency redesign.

The PUNCH reports that the naira crisis worsened last Thursday when the President in his nationwide broadcast ignored the apex court by extending the validity of old N200 notes while insisting that old N500 and N1,000 remained illegal.

Buhari in his state broadcast said the old N200 note would be legal tender for the next 60 days, till April 10, 2023, while urging Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and 1000 notes with the CBN.

APC members defect to PDP in Enugu

Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Enugu West Senatorial Zone on Sunday defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of its governorship candidate, Dr Peter Mbah.

The APC members set their brooms ablaze while embracing the PDP at the endorsement rally organised at the zone.

They described PDP as Enugu’s only hope for good governance.

The five local government areas that made up Enugu West Senatorial Zone are Aniniri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi.

Led by the former acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Gilbert Chikwado-Chukwu, the defectors declared their rejection of the APC, calling their action historic and the triumph of light and hope.

