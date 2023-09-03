Today’s Headlines: Sani Orders Probe Into Mosque Killing, Kogi Guber: Kogi Guber: We Expect 99 Percent Support, Victory For APC—Ganduje

Sani Orders Probe Into Mosque Killing

Source: Punch paper

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Sunday, directed the police to investigate the bandits’ attack on Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of the state, which led to the killing of seven worshippers in a mosque.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, released in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sani, while describing the killing as wicked and barbaric, vowed that the government would not rest on its oars until peace was restored in all parts of the state.

He said, “We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular, and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Kogi Guber: We Expect 99 Percent Support, Victory For APC—Ganduje

Source: Daily Post

As the electorate in Kogi State prepares to file out for the governorship election on November 11, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he expects 99 percent support and victory.

Ganduje spoke while addressing APC members and supporters at the official inauguration of the party’s National and State Campaign Councils for the Nov. 11 governorship election.

He expressed hope that the people of the state would massively vote for the ruling party because the state is a traditional APC state, NAN reports.

“Today we are officially inaugurating the state campaign committee that will join hands with the national campaign committee and the LGAs campaign committees to ensure victory at the polls.

“You have tested good governance from Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and as a party, we hope to do more with our flagbearer, Usman Ododo, once elected into office.

Thousands Rally In Niger Seeking Withdrawal Of French Troops

Source: Channels TV

Thousands rallied Saturday in Niger’s capital Niamey to demand that former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops as sought by a junta which seized power in July.

The protesters gathered near a base housing French soldiers following a call by several civic organisations hostile to the French military presence in the West African country.

They held up banners proclaiming “French army leave our country”.

A man holds a placard as supporters of Niger’s National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) protest outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 2, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. (Photo by – / AFP)

The demonstration was boosted by fresh arrivals in the afternoon and a dense crowd formed at a roundabout near the French military base on Niamey’s outskirts.

Niger’s military regime had fired a new verbal broadside at France on Friday, accusing Paris of “blatant interference” by backing the country’s ousted president, as protesters held a similar rally.

Tinubu wants visible NDDC projects, Omo-Agege tells chairman nominee

Source: The Nation

Former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the chairman-nominee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, to embark on visible projects.

Omo-Agege said such are the works President Bola Tinubu would like to see, adding that the narrative and perception of the NDDC must change to that of an agency that truly meets the needs of the Niger Delta region.

He spoke when Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, one-time Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, paid him a ‘thank you’ visit Friday, in Abuja, a statement by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, disclosed.

WaterGo (

)