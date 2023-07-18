Today’s Headlines: Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy —LP Replies Tinubu, APC Begins Search For New National Chairman

Sacking You Won’t Lead To Anarchy—LP

The Labour Party (LP) has replied a recent comment credited to President Bola Tinubu, where he reportedly warned the Presidential Election Pe­tition Court (PEPC) that sacking him from office for not attaining 25 percent votes in the FCT could lead to anarchy.

The opposition party in a statement by its acting National Publicity Secre­tary, Obiora Ifoh, told President Tinu­bu that “if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they (APC) forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.” ­

LP also condemned the leak of the president’s final written address against its petition to the media, insisting that the address to the tribunal was meant to be in the exclusive custody of the court.

APC Begins Search For New National Chairman

With the resignation of erstwhile embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the presidency and top leaders of the party have embarked on consultations among party bigwigs for his replacement.

Deputy national chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who took charge of the party in acting capacity yesterday, announced Adamu’s exit immediately after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Kyari also announced the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was said to have tendered his resignation letter after he was barred from attending the emergency NWC.

FRSC can only operate on Federal roads, A’Court rules

The Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State yesterday affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, in Warri, which held that the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC can only operate on federal roads.

A panel of the court in suit No. CA/AS/276/2019: FRSC Vs Darlington Ehikim dismissed the appeal filed by FRSC challenging the judgment of Justice E. Nwite of the Federal High Court, Warri.

The Federal High Court had on January 25, 2019 entered judgement in favour of the Plaintiff, who is a member of the NBA Warri and granted all the reliefs sought, which includes a declaration that the FRSC has no right to operate and/or carry any activity on State and Local governments roads.

The trial court also issued restraining orders against the Commission from operating on roads other than federal highways and also awarded cost of N10m against the FRSC

Plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr. Kunle Edun commended both the trial and appellate court for standing by the proper interpretation of the law.

APC’s Threat To Presidential Tribunal, Attempt To Intimidate Judiciary — PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat contained in the written address by lawyers to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is a pre-emptive move to intimidate and blackmail the judiciary.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the written address “threatening crisis and anarchy in the country in the event of the court ruling that their clients did not meet the constitutionally required 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is subversive, an affront to democratic order and assault on the corporate existence of the nation.”

The opposition party said a threat, either through counsel or officials of the APC is calculated to intimidate and harass the judiciary and indeed Nigerians.

Part of the statement said, “PDP holds that the clear intent of the APC is to blackmail the court and emasculate the independence of the judiciary to discharge its duties in accordance with the dictates of the law. This action is ostensibly to set the stage to orchestrate violent crisis in various parts of the country with the intention to further blackmail the PEPC.

