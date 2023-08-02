Today’s Headlines: ” Russia’s War Against Ukraine Takes a Toll: Top Army General Lost in Battle “

Russia Loses Top Army General In War Against Ukraine

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Andrei Sukhovetsky, the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, has been killed in the war with Ukraine.

This was made known in a social media post by his colleague. Sukhovetsky was said to have died on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian news outlets.

They referred to a post on Russian social media platform VKontakte written by Sergei Chipilev, a deputy of the Russian veterans’ group, Combat Brotherhood.

(Photo credit: Google)

Biden Backers Not Seeing The Results

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House. But 12 months into his presidency, many describe a coalition in crisis.

Leading voices across Biden’s diverse political base openly decry the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises. The frustration was especially pronounced this past week after Biden’s push for voting rights legislation effectively stalled, intensifying concerns in his party that fundamental democratic principles are at risk and reinforcing a broader sense that the president is faltering at a moment of historic consequence.

Tinubu attacks hardship with N500bn palliatives

Photo Credit: Vanguard

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday, unveiled measures to cushion the effects of the economic downturn, caused by fuel subsidy removal, in the country, telling Nigerians he understood the hardship and came to help, not to hurt them.

He, however, approved N100 billion for the procurement of 3000 20-seater buses fueled by Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, to ease the high cost of transportation caused by fuel subsidy removal.

The President also said his administration would energise micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector as drivers of growth with N125 billion.

He said of the sum, N50 billion would be spent on conditional grants to one million nano businesses between now and March 2024, explaining that the government’s target was to give N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country

As he was being sworn-in on May 29, President Tinubu implemented full removal of fuel subsidy, leading to hike in fuel price from N200 to between N567 and N617 per litre across the country.

He also abolished multiple exchange rates, forcing the dollar to exchange for over N850 at the black market.

Tribunal Reserves Judgement On Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu, APC

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The five-member panel of the presidential tribunal has reserved judgment on the petition by the Labour Party presidential Candidate, Peter Obi against Tinubu and the All Progressive party.

Obi, who came third in the election is challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Okosibogodswill99 (

)