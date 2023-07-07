Today’s Headlines: Ronke Oshodi: I regretted campaigning for APC after what I saw during EndSARS protest, Senate Probes Concessioning Of Airports By Buhari Administration

Ronke Oshodi: I regretted campaigning for APC after what I saw during EndSARS protest

Ronke Oshodi Oke, the Nollywood actress, says she regretted campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) after what she saw during the EndSARS protest.In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters demanded an end to police brutality. They also seized the opportunity to demand better governance from the political class.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ronke described herself as a lover of APC. She said she campaigned for APC but was disappointed in the actions of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, during the protest.

The 48-year-old filmmaker said the “governor was saying three different things” and claiming nobody died.

“I love APC. I’m a fan of APC, body and soul. I felt APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level,” she said.

Senate Probes Concessioning Of Airports By Buhari Administration

ABUJA – Barely 60 days after President Muhammadu Buhari left office, and after the end of the Ahmad Lawan led 9th Senate, the red chamber on Thursday moved to probe the concession of the Mal­lam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It also urged the government to consider reviewing the entire concessioning exercise and give a level playing field to all stakehold­ers to participate in the process.

This is as an officer in the Office of the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Ation told Daily Independent that the committee was “not carried along” in the con­cessioning done by the immediate past administration.

Subsidy Removal Drags Down Petrol Consumption By 28%

Average daily petrol consumption in Nigeria has fallen by 28 per cent since President Bola Tinubu scrapped subsidy on the fuel at the end of May.

Average daily petrol consumption fell to 48.43 million litres in June, down from the previous average of 66.9 million, according to figures released to Reuters by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The subsidy regime had kept prices cheap for decades but it became increasingly expensive for the country.

Nigeria reportedly spend $10 billion last year on subsidy-leading to wider deficits and driving up government debt.

Since the subsidy was ended a black market in neighbouring Cameroon, Benin and Togo that relied on petrol smuggled from Nigeria has collapsed.

Despite having spent $2.41 billion on the subsidy in the first five months, Nigeria could save up to $5.10 billion this year from scrapping the petrol subsidy and from FX reforms, the World Bank said on June 27.

Corroborating the development the president of Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) , Billy Gillis-Harry, told LEADERSHIP that his Association has developed a framework that could support government transparently and effortlessly collate adequate consumption data on petroleum consumption in the country.

Fayose: I’ll be first to speak if Tinubu reneges on campaign promises

Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, says he will not hesitate to speak out if President Bola Tinubu reneges on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Speaking with reporters after meeting with the president at the Aso Villa on Thursday, Fayose said he is not timid and would not shy away from voicing out when things go wrong.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, let me tell you, if Asiwaju turns back on his promises, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk,” the former governor said.

“I am not timid and I do not shy away from facing challenges.”

Fayose said he is not desperate to take up an appointment in Tinubu’s administration but would support the government to deliver on its promises.

“I will never be a member of the APC. I am a PDP man, if anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t do partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home,” he said.

“It is not a matter of party, Nigeria is bigger than all political parties and all interest groups. I want to tell you again, you don’t have to take an appointment to make a difference.

