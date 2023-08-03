Today’s Headlines: Rivers: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains; Bayelsa ex-chief judge, Kate Abiri, dies

Rivers: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.

Bayelsa ex-chief judge, Kate Abiri, dies

The immediate-past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri (retd.), is dead.

She died on Thursday morning.

The Yenagoa branch chairman of Aleibiri Federated Community, Bibobra Kitchen, announced her demise in a brief statement he issued on Thursday.

The statement did not disclose the cause of her death but declared four days of mourning among her community folks in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Ogumu hails Omo-Agege at 60

The All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial coordinator in Ika North East Mr. Promise Ogumu, has congratulated the immediate past Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege on his 60th birth anniversary.

Ogumu in a congratulatory message described Omo-Agege as an achiever who has impacted the people of Delta State and Nigeria with his leadership qualities.

He stated that , Omo-Agege at 60 is a blessing to Nigerians considering his legendary accomplishments.

Ogumu also commended Omo-Agege for attracting developments to Delta State and for sponsoring bills that are impactful to Nigerians.

AFP sues Twitter over payment for news.

According to Punch news, French international news agency, Agence France-Presse, has sued microblogging platform, Twitter, over the latter’s refusal to engage in talks regarding the implementation of neighbouring rights for the press.

“Neighbouring rights” refers to a French copyright law enacted in 2019, which grants news publishers the right to compensation from social media platforms that distribute their content.

In light of this, AFP filed an injunction to compel Twitter to provide the information needed for calculating the publisher’s compensation for news redistributed on the microblogging site.

“Today, AFP announces that it has taken legal action to obtain an urgent injunction before the Judicial Court of Paris. This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighbouring rights legislation,” the company said in a press release shared on Wednesday.

AFP also claimed in the statement that digital platforms “retain most of the monetary value generated by the distribution of news content”, and the rights were established to enable news agencies to earn their fair share of that revenue.

