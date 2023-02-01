Today’s Headlines: Rivers Voters Will Punish PDP National Leadership-Wike, Gunmen Kill DPO, Five Others In Benue

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Voters Will Punish PDP National Leadership – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has said that voters in Rivers will punish the national leadership in the forthcoming Presidential election for abandoning the State during the 2022 floods.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign inauguration at Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The Governor explained that the flood devastated some communities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas submerging houses, displacing people and disrupting their socioeconomic lives.

Gunmen kill DPO, five others in Benue

Gunmen on Tuesday ambushed and killed the Divisional Police Officer of Naka division, Mamud Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police.

Naka is the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

A source said the DPO was killed around 3.30pm on Tuesday while he was returning from Makurdi, where he went for peace escort.

He was returning to his station at Naka when he was ambushed and killed.

Okowa Charges DESOPADEC Graduate

Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta and the Vice Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged graduates of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to go into the business world with focus and deter­mination to conquer and succeed.

The governor, who was the Special Guest at the event, and was represented by the Chief of Staff, Rt Hon Ovie Agas, was speaking at the convocation ceremony held at the PTI Conference Centre on Tuesday, re-echoed the charge of the Managing Director and Chief Exec­utive Officer of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh JP, to the grad­uates.

The Commission, on Tuesday, issued business starter packs worth hun­dreds of millions to the 173 graduates of the third batch of DESOPADEC Skills Acad­emy, DSA, with additional N200,000 for each person to further support them in set­ting up.

Despicable Action’, Obi Condemns ‘Kano Attack’ On Buhari

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has condemned the reported stoning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in Kano State.

Obi and his party regard the action as “barbaric and un-Nigerian” and condemn it in the strongest terms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of Media of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade said the President represents the sovereignty of the Nigerian Nation, and President Muhammadu Buhari particularly, his age considered, is a father figure, an assault on whom, our culture regards as sacrilegious.

Controversy has trailed the reported attack on the President’s convoy on Monday in the Hotoro area of Kano.

Though there are viral videos of the said incident but a spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga dismissed the claim of the attack as “imaginary”.

