Today’s Headlines: Rivers Govt Reapproves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign; Jonathan Loses Uncle

Rivers Govt Reapproves Stadium For Atiku's Campaign; Jonathan Loses Uncle

Rivers Govt Reapproves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

The Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers. The government said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities. The governor also spoke on the crisis in the PDP, even as he faulted the comment by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu that a member of the G5 visited him (Ayu).

Jonathan Loses Uncle

Former Nigeria’s President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni. Aged 87, Elder Afeni who died in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital at the weekend after a brief illness, was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, noted that the former President had been in Bayelsa since last weekend when Mr Afeni transited.

The statement also quoted Jonathan as saying that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilled life.”

Describing the deceased as a forthright person, who promoted peace and unity in the community, Jonathan added that “Elder Omieworio Afeni would be sorely missed for his wisdom and wise counsel.”

The burial has been fixed for March 23, 2023 and details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course by the family.

Wike Lauds OSSAP-SDGs Over 100 Bed Mother & Child Hospital In Rivers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has showered encomiums on the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire for building 100-Bed Mother and Child Hospital in Okrika area of Rivers State.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which include operating theatres, labour rooms, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning rooms, consultation rooms and a laboratory. Other facilities are an ultra-scan machine, a vacuum extractor delivery set and an emergency cart with full complements.

LEADERSHIP reports that this is one of the over 25 advanced medical facilities designed and equipped to help reduce child and maternal mortality across the country by the OSSAP-SDGs. While commissioning the MCC, Governor Wike commended the office of the SSA to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) for the quality of work on the facility, as well as the state-of-the-art equipment.

The governor also lauded the member representing Okrika/Ogu-Bolo federal constituency, Hon. Bright Tamuno Gogo, for facilitating the delivery of the project.

Rivers Court Remands Atiku Supporters In Prison Till March 22

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has remanded over 20 persons arrested in connection with a meeting by members of the Atiku Support Organisation in the state correctional centre. They were arraigned on counts of conspiracy, cultism, and unlawful gathering.

Chief Magistrate Collins Ali after refusing bail application by the defence counsel directed that the suspects be remanded in the correctional centre, before adjourning proceedings to March 22, 2023 for bail consideration.

