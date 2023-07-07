Today’s Headlines: Rivers APC pressures Tinubu to reject Wike;Late Adeleke’s wife, Aregbesola’s loyalists, 22 others make Osun commissioner nominees

Rivers APC pressures Tinubu to reject Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the antics of meddlesome interlopers to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state.

The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

Late Adeleke’s wife, Aregbesola’s loyalists, 22 others make Osun commissioner nominees

A wife of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s late elder brother, Adenike Adeleke is one of the two female listed in the governor’s commissioner nominees list released by the State House of Assembly.

Beside the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s wife, two former aides of ex Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Kolapo Alimi and Olabiyi Odunlade also made the list sent to the lawmakers for screening and confirmation on Friday.

While Alimi (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) had defected to the PDP, and Odunlade (Youths and Sports), still lay claim to being member of the APC caucus loyal to Aregbesola.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson to Osun Assembly Speaker, Tiamiyu Olamide, the list read by the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun at plenary had two women, as well as former Osun State PDP Chairman, Ganiyu Olaoluwa.

Just in: Osun assembly releases names of commissioners, special advisers [See full list]

The Osun State House of Assembly, has announced the names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees as forwarded to the Assembly by the Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

The Speaker of the Osun assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun read the governor’s letter containing the nominees to members of the House of Assembly at Plenary on Friday, 7th July, 2023.

Idan has landed’ – Tinubu joins Meta social media platform, Threads

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the trending social media platform and Twitter rival, Threads.

In his first post on Threads, President Tinubu wrote, “My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed.”

Recall that Threads has recorded over 10 million sign ups after its launch.

Thread, owned by Meta and founded by Mark Zuckerber, launched after new strict measures were introduced by Elon Musk on Twitter.

