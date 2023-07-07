Today’s Headlines: Rivers APC Pressures Tinubu To Reject Wike, Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea Bissau

Rivers APC Pressures Tinubu To Reject Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the antics of meddlesome interlopers to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state.

The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

Tinubu To Attend ECOWAS Summit In Guinea Bissau

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday to attend the 63rd ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Dele Alake, Tinubu’s special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

The summit is Tinubu’s first ECOWAS official trip since he assumed office as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

IG Appoints Bankole Sikiru As Head Of Interpol National Crime Bureau

The acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bankole Sikiru as the Head of the Interpol National Crime Bureau, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The posting follows his recent promotion to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The posting according to a statement by the Force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, is immediate.

Oborevwori Wins As Supreme Court Dismisses Ikie’s Suit

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgement of the apex court, delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the court held that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Justice Agim, “the mere fact that there were differentials in names does not amount to falsity

