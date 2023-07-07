Today’s Headlines: Rivers APC pressures Tinubu To Reject Wike, Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses

Rivers APC pressures Tinubu To Reject Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the antics of meddlesome interlopers to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state.

The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

The letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned President Tinubu to be weary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

Adebutu Opens Case, Calls Witnesses

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the last election, Ladi Adebutu, has started calling his witnesses in the petition he filed against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The calling of witnesses followed the admission of all undisputed exhibits as tendered from the bar by the petitioners on Thursday.

As the court resumed on Friday, the petitioners‘ counsel, Gordy Uche, told the tribunal that “the petitioners intend to start their trial by calling their witnesses.”

According to the Senior Advocate, he had filed a schedule of witnesses that the petitioners intended to call, in compliance with the pre-hearing report.

With no objections from the respondents, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal permitted the petitioners to call their witnesses.

Uche informed the tribunal that the petitioners intended to call 11 witnesses for the day.

Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8.

He will be attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The trip will mark the second time Tinubu will represent Nigeria at an international forum. He recently returned from France, where he attended a financial summit.

According to presidential spokesperson Dele Alake on Friday, the summit, which takes place on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues, including the report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries.

President Tinubu Is Negotiating With Looters, Hasn’t Taken Any Action Since Arrest Of Emefiele, Bawa – APC Ex-Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank

Mr Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu has begun to negotiate with looters of public funds.

Frank, who was a chieftain of the ruling party, APC said this in a press statement made available to SaharaReporters on Friday.

In the release, Frank said the government stopped probing public officers who are suspected of syphoning public funds after the arrest of suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and former Chairman of Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa because of the plots by the political class to reach compromise among themselves.

He said, “From all indications, your (Tinubu’s) government is negotiating with looters and that is the reason why up till now we have not seen any new action against looters after the arrest and detention of Emefiele and Bawa.

