Today’s Headlines: Retired Colonel Places Curse On Peter Obi, Why I regretted working for APC – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

74-Year-Old Retired Colonel Places Curse On Peter Obi, LP

A 74-retired colonel, Chinyere Obi, has cursed Peter Obi and the Labour Party for allegedly neglecting her after sustaining a gunshot wound because of her commitment to the party’s activities in Imo state.

Obi, a card-carrying Labour Party member, cursed the party and its 2023 presidential candidate while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, July 6. The retired Colonel Chinyere Obi said nobody from the Labour Party visited her when she got shot in the leg campaigning for Peter Obi.

“I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound.

“At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely.” She noted that she was a retired colonel with her pension and entitlements who did not seek or ask for financial help from the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Why I regretted working for APC – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Yoruba actress and producer Ibironke Anthony, known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, regrets campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party.

The actress disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwe and cited reasons on Friday.

The Yoruba movie star accused the ruling party of failing in their promises throughout their eight years of administration in Nigeria.

The 48-year-old actress expressed her regrets and recounted how the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was inconsistent in his response about what truly happened during the Endsars protests.

SARS, a controversial police unit, was accused of having links to extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, extortion, torture and framing up suspects.

After several investigations into its activities, the unit was disbanded in October 2020 after Nigerians took to the streets during the EndSARS protests.

Ronke, who began her acting career with a drama group called ‘Star Parade’, recounted how she felt about the incident, particularly with the alleged lies to cover up the truth.

She said, “I love APC. I’m a fan of APC in body and soul. I feel APC is going to take Nigeria to the next level. That’s how I felt. Even while campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much. You understand. I’m not looking at the money. I was looking at what is going to happen later.”

Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, 8 July, to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The summit, which takes place on Sunday, 9 July, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues including; Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Other items slated for discussion include; Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.

Repentant Thugs, Kano Police To Play Football Match

The Kano State Police Command has said that it will play a football match with some repentant thugs as part of an innovative approach to help them transform their lives positively.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, made this known on Thursday during a press conference while parading 108 suspects arrested for various crimes during the last Sallah celebration.

He emphasised the importance of adopting a different strategy to ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of former criminals.

“We will develop a different approach to make sure these thugs are changing their lives and becoming better people. We will even organize sports competitions with them. We will play a football match, and we will play an indoor match,” Gumel said.

He further highlighted the Police Command’s focus on tackling the rising prevalence of thuggery activities within the Kano metropolis.

