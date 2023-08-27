Today’s Headlines: Restore Power To Niger Republic – Fani Kayode Appeals To Tinubu, Donald Duke Loses Mum

Restore Power To Niger Republic, I Learnt Over 40 Babies Die In Hospitals, Incubators Daily, Fani Kayode Appeals To Tinubu

A former ation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to restore power to Niger Republic following the negative impact the power cut is having on the people of the country.

The crisis in Niger Republic began on July 26 when a faction of the country’s military toppled the democratically-elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The coup was swiftly condemned by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions on the new regime and called for the restoration of constitutional order.

Niger Republic depends on Nigeria for 70 per cent of its electricity supply generated from the Kainji Dam. Nigeria also cut the power supply to its neighbour, insisting that the military junta should reinstate Bazoum as president.

In a piece titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory to Our Name?’, Fani-Kayode lamented reported deaths of innocent babies and other humanitarian issues resulting from the power cut

According to him, he heard from a friend who was once Nigeria’s Ambassador to a European country that about 40 babies die daily in the crisis-ridden country because hospitals are unable to power their incubators and other life-support equipment.

Donald Duke loses mum

Mrs. Genevieve Duke is dead.She slipped into a coma on August 1 and passed onto the great beyond on Friday, August 25, according to her son, Mr Donald Duke. “Incidentally and interestingly, she slipped into a coma on the 35th anniversary of the passing of her husband and our father. She was 94 years old. They both have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to date” , Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said in a note yesterday.

“Her earthly cloak will be laid to rest on Wednesday the 30th of August, 2023 on Grailland at Iju Hills in accordance with Grail Funeral Rites.

“I wish to invite you to this solemn occasion which shall commence at 3pm. I however kindly advise you to inform me prior, perhaps by Monday the 28th, (invitation slips are required) and plan to arrive at the venue at least 1 hour before, to be properly admitted, as the doors will be shut 10 minutes to the commencement of the funeral. There shall be a reception immediately after internment at the Assembly Hall.

“The dress code is a somber formal attire, dark suit or native (without a cap). For ladies the same, dresses should be below the knee with covered shoulders and without headgear.

“Should you be unable to attend, my siblings and I kindly ask for your kind thoughts and prayers towards this incredible woman whom we were blessed to have and call MOTHER”.

Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo Unveils 7-Point Agenda

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has listed his seven top areas of priority after assuming office on Monday.

Ojo said he has the mandate to turn around the fortunes of the ministry and its agencies by formulating policies that will help the country effectively deal with all issues around internal security.

Speaking with journalists to unveil his blueprint in actualising President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, Tunji-Ojo listed some priority areas.

The seven priority areas include deployment of technology in border security; removal of passport bottlenecks; improved fire response time; reformation of inmates; tackling insecurity; decongestion of custodial centres and passage of new Fire Act.

Tribunal Reserves Judgement On Sokoto Guber Tussle

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgement on the petition against Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, filed by Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After adopting their respective final written addresses ysterday, the three-member panel of justices led by Haruna Mshelia, reserved judgment adding that a date would be communicated to parties in September.

The petitioner, Umar is challenging the election of Governor Aliyu and Gobir of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18 governorship election.

At the sitting, lead counsel to the petitioner, Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN), urged the tribunal to consider the evidence and witnesses from party agents that proved gross irregularities in the election allegedly marred with violence.

Akinboro argued that more importantly, evidence that showed discrepancies exist in Governor Aliyu’s secondary school and university certificates that were different from the ones presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu Tasked On IDPs’ Return, Rehabilitation

Some International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) operating in Nigeria have urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritise the return and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to normalcy in their ancestral homes.

They made the call at a roundtable on pivotal role of partnerships in driving sustainable change for communities affected by crises across the country, in humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The Nigeria INGO Forum (NIF) consists of Mercy Corps Nigeria, Plan International Nigeria, Catholic Relief Service, and Intersos Nigeria, among others.

The Deputy Chief of Mercy Corps, Suleiman Sani, said that substantial efforts have been directed towards assisting IDPs in their recovery process and in helping them to regain their normal lives.

“Relying solely on relief assistance can inadvertently foster a dependency challenge. Some displaced individuals may develop an unhealthy reliance on relief aid, even when they possess the means to sustain themselves,” Sani said.

