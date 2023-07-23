Today’s Headlines: Respond To Distress Calls, Stamp Out Criminals—COAS, Be Security Vigilant—Adeleke

Respond To Distress Calls, Stamp Out Criminals—COAS charges troops

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged troops to always respond to distress calls to stamp out criminals elements in the county.

Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday night, said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja gave the charge at the flagged off of operations to quell the herders/ farmers clashes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the statement, the operation, which was launched to mitigate the crisis in Mangu has progressively tackled the deteriorating security situation in the Local Government, restoring relative peace in the area.

(Photos Credits: Googles)

Be Security Vigilant—Adeleke

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to be vigilant and security conscious.

This is as he assured that his administration has taken precautions to secure the state.

In a message to the residents of the state signed by his Spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Governor Adeleke said he has directed the heads of security agencies to deploy proactive crime and terrorism prevention strategies in response to alleged security threats reported by the intelligence community.

Safety, sanity: Lagos taskforce dislodges traders on Agege rail-track

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, has cleared the railway corridor on the Agege axis of the state, dislodging illegal traders during one of its exercises targeted at ensuring protection of lives as well as restoring sanity along the railway corridors.

The exercise, which took place at the weekend, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chuef Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye.

Jeloloye, stressed that the exercise was necessary to save lives and property of residents as well as ensure safety and security along the rail tracks in the state.

He added that the exercise was to discourage certain individuals from conducting business on the rail tracks and prevent them from placing impediments which hinder the smooth movement of trains on the tracks.

Abia AA demands annulment of House Deputy Speaker Kalu’s election

Photos Credits: Premium Time

The Action Alliance (AA) in Abia has asked the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia to annul the election of the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party hinged its demand on the alleged exclusion of its name and logo from the ballot for the 25 February poll.

Mohammed Ndalahi, the counsel for the party’s candidate, Ifeanyi Igbokwe, made the request during the tribunal’s sitting on Saturday.

Speaking under cross-examination by Mr Ndalahi, the deputy speaker, Mr Kalu and APC witness Cyril Kwubiri, alleged that Mr Igbokwe was not validly nominated by AA, hence did not participate in the election.

WaterGo (

)