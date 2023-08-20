Today’s Headlines: Respect Rights Of Emefiele, Bawa—Falana, Buhari Decries Killing Of Troop In Niger

Respect Rights Of Emefiele, Bawa Even Though Both Regularly Disobeyed Court Orders While In Office, Falana Tells Tinubu Government

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has called for the immediate release of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa who is being detained by the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS).

In June, President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa indefinitely as the EFCC chairman. According to a release from the presidency, Bawa’s suspension is “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office. This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him.

Falana who earlier called for Bawa’s release again on Sunday asked the Tinubu government and the DSS to respect the rights of the suspended chairman of the anti-corruption body, EFCC. In a statement issued on Sunday, Falana said, “Indeed, under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days.

Buhari Decries Killing Of Soldiers In Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anguish over the death of several soldiers in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State. This was contained in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident following the tragic ambush in which we lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the armed forces of the federation, and the families of the deceased. “With the soldier discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the statement read.

Ex-agitators hail Tinubu for returning NDDC’s supervision to the presidency

Niger Delta ex-agitators have commended the reported decision of President Bola Tinubu to return the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the presidency.

The national secretary of the First Phase Ex-agitators, Nature Dumale, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said it was heart-warming to hear that the NDDC would henceforth report directly to the president like the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said the development was like a prayer answered, recalling that he had in the past led a campaign for the commission to be directly supervised by the President. Dumale, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Strategic Communication Committee (SCC), said Tinubu had by the singular act demonstrated his genuine intention to turn around the fortunes of the NDDC.

Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has congratulated the newly appointed ministers, particularly the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, now minister of works.

He has also urged Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government, as the president and his team are striving to steer the national economtowardds progress. In a statement, Dokubo-Asari said, “I am pleased with the ministers and their portfolios.

Individuals who have previously held political offices should prioritize national interests and assist President Bola Tinubu in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria. “I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government as the president and his team are striving to guide the national economy towards progress and development.”

