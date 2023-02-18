This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Resign if you disagree with Buhari’s Naira policy, Atiku’s aide tells Keyamo, Ex-aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m over illegal detention

Resign if you disagree with Buhari’s Naira policy, Atiku’s aide tells Keyamo

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has been told to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet since he disagrees with the administration’s cash swap policy.

Photo Credit: Google

Keyamo had expressed his disagreement with the handling of the naira swap policy by the president, saying that he ought to have obeyed the decision of the apex court.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television political programme on Friday, he also affirmed that the policy was not a cabinet decision, alleging that Buhari might have, therefore, been advised wrongly.

Keyamo rationalized his position by saying that as a lawyer and inner member of the Bar, he was bound to defend the Supreme Court of the land.

Ex-aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m over illegal detention

Photo Credit: Vanguard News

Zainab Kassim, a former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady has sued the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

Zainab filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental rights against Aisha Buhari.

The other respondents in the case include the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Zainab claimed that some Department of State Service officers acting on the orders of Aisha allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was severely assaulted, dehumanised and abused.

SDP collapses structure for Tinubu, Makinde in Oyo

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Social Democratic Party, (SDP) has collapsed its structure in support of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP) in Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde in the forthcoming general elections

Members of the party led by the National Deputy secretary, Chief Simeon Adewale Adeshina, the state chairman, Hon. Kola Baligun, the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the party, Chief Ayorinde and other critical stakeholders at an enlarged stakeholder meeting in Ibadan on Saturday resolved to support the duo based on their credible records of performance as seasoned administrators and politicians

Naira redesign: Police warn Nigerians aganist comments capable of triggering crisis

Photo Credit: The Cable News

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerians against making comments capable of triggering crisis in the country.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday, urged Nigerians to remain calm and embrace peace, as the federal government is working hard to address the naira and fuel scarcity.

Adejobi also called on Nigerians to desist from any act of violence that may jeopardize the forthcoming elections.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Resign #disagree #Buharis #Naira #policy #Atikus #aide #tells #Keyamo #Exaide #sues #Aisha #Buhari #N100m #illegal #detentionToday’s Headlines: Resign if you disagree with Buhari’s Naira policy, Atiku’s aide tells Keyamo, Ex-aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m over illegal detention Publish on 2023-02-18 17:57:04