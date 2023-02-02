Today’s Headlines: Resign as Atiku’s running mate, Clark tells Okowa, PDP To Wike: You’ve Directed Your Aides, Others To Vote Tinubu But Lacks Courage To Say It Publicly

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Resign as Atiku’s running mate, Clark tells Okowa

Photo credits:vanguard

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to resign from being the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in a letter dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa, said that the Governor and Atiku will not win the presidency on joint ticket.

PDP To Wike: You’ve Directed Your Aides, Others To Vote Tinubu But Lacks Courage To Say It Publicly

Photo credits:Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had already directed his political appointees, local government council chairmen and PDP ward leaders, to work for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

This is as the party also said it was “appalling and highly preposterous” for Wike to assume that the PDP and the State chapter of APC could jointly hold an event in the same venue in Rivers State.

2 Die, 50 Trapped As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

Photo credits:Leadership

A two-storey commercial complex under construction in Gwarinpa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has collapsed on Thursday afternoon, trapping over 50 persons under its rubbles.

According to an eyewitness, Clifford Ogah, he explained that the workers on the site, especially labourers conveying blocks to the top of the building, were over 50 and were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, with two deaths confirmed.

Buhari in support of Tinubu – FG

Photo credits:Punchng

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), is fully in support of the presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed made the statement against the backdrop of his interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday in which he said he was misquoted.

In his statement after the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister had said the government was not “officially aware” of any entity in the Presidential Villa working against the victory of the APC standard bearer.

Photo credits:Google

Officialnews1 (

)