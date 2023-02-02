This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Resign As Atiku’s Running Mate—Clark Tells Okowa, Lawan Know Fate February 6

Resign As Atiku’s Running Mate—Clark Tells Okowa

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to resign from being the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in a letter dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa, said that the Governor and Atiku will not win the presidency on joint ticket.

Clark who noted that Okowa went contrary to the resolutions of southern governors and other stakeholders that no politician from the South should accept to be running mate to a northerner and particularly, Atiku Abubakar, accused the Governor of using money belonging to Delta people to fund his campaign with Atiku, and asked the governor to publicly apologise to the people of the south and withdraw from the race.

Lawan Know Fate February 6

The Supreme Court has adjourned till next Monday (Feb. 6) for judgment on the dispute over the actual candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe North Senatorial District in the forthcoming election.

The Senate President, Ibrahim Lawan and Bashir Sheriff Machina are each laying claim to being the party’s candidate.

A five-member panel of the court presided over by Justice Centus Nweze chose the date after taking arguments from lawyers to the APC and Machina.

The appeal filed by the APC is against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, affirming Machina as the party’s candidate.

Why Wike withdrew stadium approval – PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is working for the emergence of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25, 2023 election.

The Director General of the PDP PCC in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo stated this in a letter dated February 1, 2023, and addressed to Governor Wike, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday morning.

The letter is titled, ‘RE: Withdrawal of use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for our Presidential Campaign rally’.

Dr Sekibo, a former Minister of Transport was reacting to the withdrawal of the approval given to the PCC to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign scheduled for February 11, 2023.

He alleged that already the governor has directed members of his cabinet, local government chairmen, his aides and party executives at the various levels in the state to support Tinubu in the election.

Sultan-led Group, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Wants Nigerian Government To Compensate Families Of Over 40 Fulani Herders Killed In Nasarawa

The Sultan of Sokoto-led group, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the gruesome killing of over 40 Fulani herders in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria.

The herders were killed in Rukubi community while returning from Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where they went to retrieve over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

It was also stated that after paying fines totalling N29 million, the guards released some of the livestock to the herders, who were unfortunately killed while offloading the cattle shortly after they arrived in Nasarawa.

2023 Elections: Atiku desperate to become president – Aisha Yesufu

Barely 23 days to the presidential election, Nigerian social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is desperate to become president.

This was contained in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that Atiku had in an interview on BBC Hausa Service said he was in talks with two presidential candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

However, Obi has cleared the air on Atiku’s claim, saying he is not stepping down for any candidate and that he is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, Yesufu has said Obi is the leading candidate, noting that Atiku is desperate to become president.

