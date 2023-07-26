Today’s Headlines: Resident doctors begin indefinite strike today, We’re desperate to beat Matildas –Ebi

Resident doctors begin indefinite strike today.

According to Punch news, The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors declared an indefinite strike on Tuesday night.

NARD President, Dr Emeka Orji, who disclosed this to our correspondent, said the strike will begin today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12am.

Orji said the decision was made during the July National Executive Council meeting in Lagos.

The doctors are demanding the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges; the immediate payment of all salary arrears; the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act; among others.

Orji said, “Our members are saying that we have been on this since January on the same issues, and they are not going to continue to wait.

“The very important part of our demands is one-for-one replacement, and doctors are still leaving and the ones remaining are being overworked.

“Last week, a doctor died in Bayelsa State. Doctors are dying from being overworked, and we have been on this for a long time.

We’re desperate to beat Matildas –Ebi

According to Punch news, Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has said that the Nigerians are determined to get a win against Australia when they face off at the Lang Park in Brisbane/Meaanjin on Thursday night in what is one of the most-anticipated clashes of the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Having already claimed the maximum three points from their opening match against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on 20 July, the Matildas are well aware of the formidable challenge posed by the nine-time African champions, Super Falcons.

The Nigerian side showcased their resilience against Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne, refusing to bow down and ending the game in a draw.

Ebi emphasized the significance of this crucial encounter, highlighting that a win will be sufficient to bolster the Super Falcons’ chances of progressing to the Round of 16.

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup hosting 32 teams for the first time ever, the competition is fierce, and each game holds immense importance.

“Of course, it is the World Cup. You have to accept the fact that you are going to play the best teams in the world and you have to be alive to that responsibility and face it with your full chest,” Ebi told thenff.com.

“We will go in there and play to win. There are no two ways about it. Only three points will be good enough for us.”

FG will transform food systems with $500m, says Shettima.

According to Punch news, Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday in Rome, said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration had mobilised over half a billion dollars for the nation’s food system transformation.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Shettima announced this at the UN Food Systems Summit in Rome, Italy, adding that the goal was to overhaul Nigeria’s food systems.

The statement was titled, ‘Tinubu administration mobilises half a billion dollars for Nigeria’s food system transformation – VP Shettima.’

Speaking at the event declared open by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the VP outlined Federal Government’s plans for the funds.

“They are set to be channelled towards innovation finance for food system transformation, the development of Nigeria’s agro value chain, and our Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programmes,” he said.

Shettima stated that the funds were secured through a combination of “domestic resources, multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, climate funds and leading agro-businesses.”

Kaduna records 68 diphtheria cases, eight deaths.

According to Punch news, The Kaduna State Government, says it has recorded 68 suspected cases and eight deaths from diphtheria in the state.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that usually affects the mucous membranes of the nose and throat.

The Director of Public Health, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, disclosed this on Tuesday, in an interview with NAN, in Kaduna.

Ibrahim-Ikara said the suspected cases were from four local government areas of the state, which included Makarfi, Kubau, Jema’a (Kafanchan) and Kaduna North.

He added that five of the fatalities were from Jema’a, and three from Makarfi.

“We still have one suspected case in Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital now,” he said.

Ibrahim-Ikara added that 28 samples had been taken to the laboratory, with results being awaited.

“For now, they are all suspected cases; no confirmation yet until the results are out.”

According to him, contact tracing and active search are also ongoing to curb transmission.

