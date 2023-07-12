Today’s Headlines: Reps walk out member for improper dressing, Reps seek 3-year validity for JAMB result

Reps walk out member for improper dressing

A member of the House of Representatives was shown the door for dressing improperly for Wednesday plenary.

The member whose name could not be ascertained had walked into plenary towards the end of the day’s proceedings, and sat at the floor, used as an alternative chamber since the main chamber is under renovation.

At that point, Hon. Billy Osaweru (APC, Edo) raised a point of order, calling the attention of the House.

He said that the mode of dressing had been contravened.

Reps seek 3-year validity for JAMB result

The House of Representatives has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to allow its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) results to be valid for at least three years and should conduct entry exams, at least, twice annually.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Akintunde Rotimi at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker expressed concerns that JAMB examination results are only valid one year, adding that if candidates cannot secure admission into any tertiary institution of their choice in the academic year the exam was retaken, “the result is wasted no matter how good it is.”

He said despite the incessant strikes embarked upon by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which lead to the loss of complete academic calendars, JAMB still goes ahead to administer its examination annually without recourse to the effects of lecturers’ industrial action on the academic calendars.

He said the backlog of candidates waiting for admissions into the limited vacancies in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, and its attendant pressure on the education system and parents, was worrisome.

The lawmaker said the development had put parents in “double jeopardy” as they are forced to enroll their wards yearly for the examination.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Minister of Education to put mechanisms in place to ensure that the resolutions are executed.

Tinubu Meets With Class Of 1999 Govs

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007, and to express solidarity over his recent policies since assumption of office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

Among the former Governors present are James Ibori of Delta State; Donald Duke of Cross River State; Orji Kalu of Abia State; Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State; Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State; Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State; Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State; and Ibrahim Turaki of Jigawa State.

Persistent Vandalism Of NNPCL Pipelines Will Cause Petrol Scarcity, Marketers Warn

Photo Credit: Leadership )

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ejigbo Satellite Depot, has warned of possible scarcity of petrol except the government acts fast to address rampant third party infringement of pipelines at Idimu, Alimosho Local Council Development Area of Lagos.

The IPMAN Ejigbo Satellite Depot chairman, Mr Akin Akinrinade, disclosed that some vandals, who were found scooping petrol on System 2B pipeline in front of Good Luck Estate, Idimu, absconded when the security agents tried to apprehend them.

According to Akinrinade, IPMAN appreciated the effort of the security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

He, however, urged the security agencies involved in investigating the unpatriotic act to take the investigation to a logical conclusion and justice is served appropriately.

He called on Lagos State government, whose duty it is to protect lives and properties within its jurisdiction, to be proactive in protecting the NNPCL pipelines, within the state.

