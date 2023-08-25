Today’s Headlines: Reps summon Accountant General over non remittance of funds to NHF, Sorry I let you down, but will come back stronger – Tobi Amusan.

Reps summon Accountant General over non remittance of funds to NHF.

According to Vanguard news, The House of Representatives Committee investigating the non remittances of funds to the National Housing Fund and non utilisation of the funds has summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat to appear before it to explain why monies deducted from workers salaries are not remitted to the fund.

The summon was given on Thursday by the Chairman of the committee, Hon Dachung Bagos during the committee meeting in Abuja.

The Accountant General is also to explain why there are disparities in the deductions from workers from various agencies of government and why only N20 billion has been remitted to the Federal Mortgage Bank since 2011.

Representatives of the Director of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, Ekwem Dem speaking at the meeting told the committee that while deductions from salaries of workers was automatic, remittances was not automated.

Sorry I let you down, but will come back stronger – Tobi Amusan.

According to Vanguard news, Nigeria’s world-celebrated athlete, Tobi Amusan has reacted to her 100 metres hurdles defeat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday night.

She apologised to all her supporters across the globe if she had disappointed them with her below-par performance, adding that she would come back stronger.

Amusan who lost the world women’s 100m hurdles crown to Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, admitted it was a difficult experience for her to get into the final.

In an interview with journalists after the race, Amusan said, it was quite “a journey getting into the final” despite all she had gone through in the last couple of weeks.

“I Just want to say a huge thank you to who has been supporting me through the ups and downs, Ya’ll stood by me, kept praying for me, God Bless you all, I am sorry I might have let you all down, but we will back stronger definitely.

Gov Sule leads Nigerian delegation to UN retreat in Rwanda.

According to Vanguard news, Nasarawa state Governor and Chairman North Central States Governors Forum, Abdullahi Sule is part of the Nigerian delegation attending the UN organized three-day Executive Leadership Retreat in Kigali Rwanda.

The programme is designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

According to a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Ibrahim Adra and made available to Vanguard on Friday, Engr. Sule is one of the four 2nd term Nigerian governors invited to participate and share his wealth of experience at the retreat.

Nigeria ranks 7th in global mobile phone usage – NCC.

According to Vanguard news, The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says Nigeria has ranked as the 7th country in the global usage of mobile phones and 11th in terms of internet penetration.

NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Umar Danbatta, made this known in Abuja on Thursday, at the ‘Emerging Technology Forum’ for stakeholders in the telecommunications industry.

According to Danbatta, the worldwide data gathered by the Network Readiness Index (NRI) team demonstrated that digital transformation was a global need in order to optimise the social and economic effects of the digital era.

Danbatta was represented by the Head, Spectrum Database Management of the Commission, Abraham Oshadami, and stated that the NRI evaluated the performance of 131 economies under technology (infrastructure), people, governance and effect.

NRI is a guiding metric that measures the role and impact of information and communication technology (ICT).

