Today’s Headlines: Reps mull emergency session over new naira crisis, Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

Reps mull emergency session over new naira crisis

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the federal parliament will have no option but to reconvene before the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25 if the Central Bank of Nigeria fails to address the hardships Nigerians are facing over the currency swap policy.

Gbajabiamila noted that the House would continue to closely monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy, following the Green Chamber’s meeting with Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on the issue.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, quoted Gbajabiamila to have made this known at a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos.

Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the tragic news of the murder of some Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolack, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

Buhari expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

Kaduna Igbo community endorses Uba Sani’s guber bid





A group known as the Kaduna State Igbo Community Welfare Association has declared support for the governorship bid of Uba Sani, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at an event on Sunday in Kaduna, Valentine Ewuzie, legal adviser of the association, said Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, is competent and qualified to hold office.

Ewuzie said the senator has shown that he knows the Igbo people.

d assessed all the candidates and we can here and now, without mincing words, assure you that you are our candidate,” he said.

APC Sacks Taraba State Chairman Over Anti-Party Activities





The zonal chairman maintained that El-Sudi’s decisions have resulted in disaffection and disharmony in the state chapter of the party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday sacked the Chairman of its Taraba State chapter, Ibrahim El-Sudi, over alleged continuous engagement in activities adjudged to be against the progress of the party.

