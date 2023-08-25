Today’s Headlines: Reps Demand Unconditional Release Of Kanu From Detention, Baruwa, reelected as NURTW President

Reps Demand Unconditional Release Of Kanu From Detention

The House of Representatives has demanded the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from what it called ‘unlawful’ detention to ensure lasting peace and security in the South-East region.

The House through the Ad-hoc Committee Ad-Hoc Committee, investigating the killing and kidnapping in Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Areas in Abia State made the demand at its resumed sitting yesterday. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Obinna Aguocha in his remarks before the meeting with security agencies went into closed door said the government’s recognition of the rule of law by freeing Kanu is a panacea for peace to return to the zone.

“As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the root causes of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that would stand the test of time. “For absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infrastructure development, ending the unproductive sit-at-home and improving economic growth and opportunities in the Southeast, starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice, and equitable inclusion of the Southeast zone in the project Nigeria and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention to ensure lasting peace and security in the entire region,” he said.

Baruwa, reelected as NURTW President

The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) has returned its President, Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, unopposed for a second term of four years.

Baruwa will head a 17-member National Administrative Council (NAC) of NURTW, who were equally elected to administer the affairs of the union for the next four years. Baruwa, alongside other national executive members, was sworn in on Wednesday night during the 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference held at Lafia Nasarawa State following their election at the Special Zonal Delegates Conference on May 24 2023 in line with the Constitution of the Union. Performing the swearing-in, the External Legal Adviser, Barr. Sunday, Oluwole on behalf of Tolu Babaleye & Co. charged the officials to uphold the Constitution in piloting the affairs of the union for the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, Baruwa expressed gratitude to the delegates and members of the union for the confidence they reposed in him, just as he promised to carry everyone along and not to let them down. The conference was attended by 33 states including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), with 5 delegates from each state.

Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was arrested at a Georgia jail Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.

Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Like the other defendants in the case who have surrendered so far, the 77-year-old Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process — a first for any serving or former US president. In the photograph released by the sheriff’s office, he scowled at the camera while dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt, and red tie.

LP crisis: Abure, Apapa clash over Imo Appeal Court ruling

The Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa-led factions of the Labour Party have disagreed over a ruling of an Appeal Court, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday.

While Apapa and his supporters claim that the court dismissed Abure as National Chairman and affirmed their candidate as the authentic chairman, the Abure-led Labour Party dismissed such claims as fake news. According to reports emanating from the Apapa-led camp, the Appeal Court also dismissed the governorship and other candidates sponsored by the Abure-led National Working Committee while affirming Apapa’s leadership of the party.

In response, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said in a statement in Abuja, that facts about what transpired in court state otherwise. He said, “It is another devastating blow for the Lamidi Apapa-led dissident group as the Court of Appeal Owerri, sitting in Abuja today, Thursday, August 24, 2023, dismissed the appeal filed by one Mr. Basil Maduka, who is contending for the Labour Party governorship candidacy for Imo state.

