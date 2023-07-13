Today’s Headlines: Reps approve Tinubu N500 billion request, Army dismisses amnesty for bandits

Reps approve Tinubu’s N500 billion request

The House of Representatives has approved the N500 billion requested by President Bola Tinubu for the provision of palliatives to mitigate the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The House, on Thursday, amended the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act to accommodate the president’s request.

Mr Tinubu had on Wednesday asked the national assembly to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act by extracting N500 billion to provide palliatives.

The lower chamber considered the amendment bill and passed it on Thursday. The letter did not contain the details of the palliatives to be provided.

Army dismisses amnesty for bandits, terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has kicked against amnesty programmes for bandits and terrorists in the country.

The army chief said amnesty programmes instituted in many states had failed to achieve their purpose.

According to him, rather than repent, beneficiaries of such programmes see the programme as an avenue to regroup and attack innocent citizens.

Lagbaja spoke when Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Wednesday.

Lagbaja said the insecurity ravaging Zamfara was a mix of many things such as farmer-herder clashes, ethnic confrontations, and the quest for economic survival.

Second Niger Bridge vandalized, fittings removed

Engineer’s representative for the second Niger Bridge, Seyi Martins, has condemned removal of road fittings from by vandals.

He also attributed low usage of the bridge to security challenges facing the region, stressing that the experts’ mandate was to construct the bridge to decongest traffic.

Speaking with reporters in Onitsha yesterday, Martins assured that the federal government would beef up security around the bridge to protect it from further vandalism.

He stated that the bridge was vandalized. And those fittings will surely be replaced. It is an important national asset that should be protected by all.

Court nullifies Standard Alliance’s liquidation

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted some reliefs sought by Standard Alliance Investments Limited and its shareholders Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, against the National Insurance Commission over the notice of cancellation of registration of Standard Alliance plc.

Apart from NAICOM, other defendants in the suit were a lawyer, Kehinde Aina (NAICOM –Appointed Receiver/Liquidator of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc) Minister of Finance, and Awodiya Omotayo.

The court also awarded N200,000 as the cost of action of the suit in favour of the plaintiffs against the defendants.

The plaintiffs in their originating summons dated August 23, 2022, sought the court’s interpretation of the relevant provisions of Sections 7 and 8 of the Insurance Act, 2003 and section 6 (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

