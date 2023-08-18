Today’s Headlines: Replicate your achievements as government in FCT, indigenes tell Wike, Mob Burns Suspected Ritualist

Replicate your achievements as government in FCT, indigenes tell Wike

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to replicate his achievements in his state, as he takes over as FCT Minister.

The indigenes in a congratulatory message to Wike, said the former governor would make their dreams come true by repeating infrastructure development he bequeathed to Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt, in Abuja.

In a statement issued under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation, AOIYEO, the FCT natives expressed excitement over the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT, expressing optimism that he would give the nation’s capital city a facelift.

Mob Burns Suspected Ritualist To Death In Niger

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

A suspected ritualist simply identified as Sani has been reportedly burnt to death by a mob in Lapai town, the headquarters of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident, Abdullahi Yahaya, told Daily Trust that the suspect was caught with two little girls on Friday around 1pm and was immediately set ablaze.

Ex-Gov Udom not keeping official private Jet – Gov Eno’s Aide

Ex-Gov Udom not keeping official private Jet – Gov Eno’s Aide

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

THE Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso has dismissed allegations that his principal Governor Umo Eno resorted to flying with Ibom Air because the former Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel was still keeping the State’s official private jet.

Ndueso who spoke in a radio interview in Uyo, frowned at the negative criticisms tailing the recent decision of Governor Eno to patronize the State- owned air carrier

He described the allegation as a frivolous beer parlour gist aimed at tarnishing the image of the former Governor, urging the public to discountenance such allegations as they were with no iota of truth.

He explained that the former Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has not shown any overbearing attitude to his successor, and recalled that during Akwa Ibom Dialogue recently held in the state the former governor had even declared that there could only be one leader at a time in the State.

His words: “Governor Umo Eno is living up to his promises of encouraging Akwa Ibom State Government’s investments to thrive and expand to meet up the demands of the present economic realities in the country.

“This, was one of the reasons the Governor used the State-owned airline, Ibom Air, during his recent trip for official engagements outside the State. It is rather unfortunate that the good intention of the Governor, in having first hand experience with the State airline, is being negated.

Emefiele: DSS Arrests NISRAL Boss

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Department of State Services (DSS) has picked up the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Abbas Umar Masanawa, Daily Trust has learnt.

Although the reasons he was picked up by the operatives were yet to be ascertained, sources familiar with the matter said his arrest was in connection with the ongoing investigation of the embattled former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Daily Trust had last year exclusively reported how Masanawa’s predecessor, Aliyu Abdulhameed, allegedly mismanaged over N5bn meant for farmers in Kano and Jigawa states and how he was fired later by the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Masanawa was the Managing Director of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) popularly known as ‘The MINT’ before he was appointed to succeed Abdulhammeed.

Lewis (

)