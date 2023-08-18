Today’s Headlines: Replicate Your Achievements As Gov In FCT – Indigenes To Wike; Remi Tinubu Gifts Falcons Players $10,000 Each

Replicate Your Achievements–Indigenes To Wike

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to replicate his achievements in his state, as he takes over as FCT Minister.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, assigned portfolios to newly confirmed ministerial nominees, with Wike given the FCT portfolio.

The indigenes in a congratulatory message to Wike, said the former governor would make their dreams come true by repeating infrastructure development he bequeathed to Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt, in Abuja.

In a statement issued under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation, AOIYEO, the FCT natives expressed excitement over the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT, expressing optimism that he would give the nation’s capital city a facelift.

In the statement signed by the President, Commandant Isaac David, the natives noted that the development of Abuja in all ramifications required somebody bold to maintain strict adherence to the master plan, restore normalcy in the area of security and strongly commit to nation building.

Remi Gifts Falcons Players $10,000

Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has rewarded Super Falcons players with $10,000 each for their exploits at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons made it to the Round of 16 at the competition before bowing out on penalties against the Three Lionesses of England.

The nine-time African champions caught the eye with their impressive performance in the competition.

Tinubu hosted the players in Abuja this week and praised them for their “unbreakable spirit and unwavering strength”.

Defender Osinachi Ohale eulogized Tinubu for her kind gesture.

“We are grateful for this unexpected gesture because for several years we’ve been winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) and I can’t remember us being honoured or rewarded this way,” the experienced centre-back, Ohale, told BBC Sport Africa.

Mbah Inaugurates Committee On Verification, Payment Of Outstanding Pensions, Gratuities

Enugu State Governor, Barr Peter Mbah has raised the hope of retired primary school teachers and other local government retirees in the State by inaugurating a committee on the “Verification and Payment of Outstanding Pensions and Gratuities to Local Government Staff and Primary School Teachers.”

The Governor, while inaugurating the 9-member committee at the Government House, Enugu, said the decision was in continuation of his commitment to ensuring that retirees who had served and helped in building the state were rewarded with their entitlements.

Nigerian Drug Kingpin Masquerading As Pastor Arrested With Ecstasy Pills In India

A Nigerian national, Ogbaugu David Uka, 58, aka Iwu masquerading as Pastor Davison, who set up his drug network after arriving in India on a two-month business Visa in 2013, has been arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Film Nagar police.

Uka, Wednesday, August 16, was nabbed while in Hyderabad to supply ecstasy pills to his known peddlers, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

Officials said that the fake pastor in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a fake identity, while also serving as a chairman of All India Nigerian Students and Community Association would arrange bail and other legal assistance to the Nigerians arrested on drug offences.

