Today’s Headlines: Remove Wike Before Elections PCC spokesperson tells FG, Watch Out For New Nigeria– Bishop Ayodele

Remove Wike before elections, PCC spokesperson tells FG

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has told the Federal Government to remove the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike before the 2023 general elections commence.

Bwala, who spoke Wednesday on Arise TV, said the only solution to the unending crisis in the PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, adding that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

Bwala said that Wike’s antics may deter free and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state.

Watch out for new Nigeria – Bishop Ayodele prays against war

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections will give birth to a new Nigeria.

Oyedepo who spoke during the ongoing prayer and fasting organized for peaceful and credible polls said the spiritual exercise would bring change to the nation. The popular clergy also prayed against any outbreak of war in the country, saying the country shall not “experience war”.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

He said, “Watch out, a new Nigeria emerges. The majority of Nigerians believe there is no way to change Nigeria. Including Church people, including pastors. They just believe it is over. “God couldn’t have called this emergency after 3 days of prayer and fasting for nothing. God doesn’t waste time. God hates waste. So these three days must lead to a change in this country.

Cash crunch: President Buhari to address Nigerians

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, make a nationwide broadcast.

This was revealed by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmed.

He tweeted late Wednesday night: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, February 16, 2023 at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

This is coming amidst the worsening scarcity of the new Naira notes.

CBN opens portal for old naira notes deposits

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Central Bank of Nigeria has opened a portal for the collection of old naira notes from people who still have the notes with them.

The banking regulator opened the portal on its website, days after banks started rejecting the old denominations.

On the portal, crs.cbn.gov.ng, depositors are required to fill in their Bank Verification Number, phone number, email address, bank details, address, the amount to be deposited as well as the denominations to be deposited, after which a reference number would be generated.

With the reference number, the depositor could track the status of the deposit through the portal.

The depositor was also expected to visit a CBN branch with a printout of the filled form.

This occurred despite the adjournment of the case on the legality of the February 10, 2023 deadline for old notes by the Supreme Court.

