Today’s Headlines: Remi Tinubu Backs Re-Election Of Uzodinma; Diri, Jonathan Pay Tributes To Late Judge

Tinubu Backs Re-Election Of Uzodinma

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Nigerian president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that the current administration is strongly backing the reelection of the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma for a second term.

Speaking at this year’s grand finale of the annual Imo Women August Meeting held at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Heroes Square, Owerri, Mrs. Tinubu said the current administration of President Bola Tinubu was strongly backing Governor Uzodinma’s reelection.

She called on Imo women to come out en masse and vote overwhelmingly for the governor for a well-deserved second term and in order for him to complete the good work he has started.

“As we navigate the path towards the governorship election in Imo State, let’s not lose sight of the transformative power that women hold.

I call on you great women of Imo State to come out en masse and vote overwhelmingly for the governor, Hope Uzodinma for a well-deserved second term and in order to complete the good work he has started and I believe you know he has the backing of this present administration, “she said.

Diri, Jonathan Pay Tributes To Late Judge

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has described a former Chief Judge of the state, late Justice Kate Abiri, as an incorruptible, courageous and fearless jurist, who championed the cause for uniform retirement age for judges in the country.

The governor said her advocacy resulted in the law that unified the retirement age of state and federal judges at 70 years.

Unfortunately, he said the late Abiri did not benefit from it as the president signed the bill into law after her retirement in January this year.

Diri was quoted to have said this by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, during her funeral service on Saturday at Aleibiri community in the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said, “Her death was a huge loss to Bayelsa as it has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill and she will be remembered for her meritorious service to the state and Nigeria at large.

“The number of dignitaries at her funeral was a testament to the good life she lived. For us, her demise is painful but I hope we all take solace in her worthy legacies, and which we must all sustain.”

Photo Credit:Google

I’ll Shock Tobi Amusan Again At Oregon

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Jamaica’s speed star, Danielle Williams has vowed never to allow World Record holder in the 100m hurdles, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan to have her way in the final of this year’s Diamond league slated for Oregon, United States.

The two-day series final will hold at Eugene’s Hayward Field on September 16-17th. The 2023 Wanda Diamond League Final, which is the 14th edition, will be the first to be held on U.S. soil, and the first to be held outside of Europe.

Last year, Amusan made big headline at Oregon, where she broke the World record with the famous 12.12secs during the 18th World Athletics Championships.

Amusan, who finished 6th in the final of the 100m hurdles at the just concluded World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, could not participate in Thursday’s Diamond League in Zurich, but has gathered enough points to be in the final at Oregon.

Athletes across the globe have been competing for points at series meetings across four different continents since May. Williams shocked the world when she came out of the blues to win the World 100m hurdles title in Budapest last week.

Why Nigeria isn’t moving forward –Muoma

Photo Credit:The Sun paper

Elder statesman, Chief Chuks Muoma, (SAN), is a former Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In this interview with OGBONNAYA NDUKWE in Aba, the Chairman, Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) accused Nigeria’s political leaders of creating unwholesome society in the country.

The eminent lawyer also said that failure to work as a team by South-East Governors, has made Igboland remain backward in development since the end of the civil war in 1970. He further spoke on other contending issues.

As Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary approaches on October 1, how do you rate the country’s democracy and politicians? Do you see any progress from your active political days?

What I see presently in Nigeria is not progress. It is retrogression. We are going backwards and not forward. I must say that this is very unfortunate. It has never been perfect when it comes to getting the right people in leadership in this country, but it’s getting worse, towards the extreme. As a young lawyer, when I came back from the United Kingdom, I was very vibrant politically. Soon after, I realised that I could not be accommodated in Nigerian politics, because I abhor corruption, fought against it and spoke against it. When I realised that I was a minority voice and that my security was even being endangered, I quietly withdrew from politics to live a quiet life and I am currently enjoying that life very fulfilled.

El_Zaxks (

)