Today’s Headlines: Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Will Restore Peace In S’East–Kenneth Udeze, Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab drivers, and others in the United Kingdom

Chief Kenneth Udeze is the National Chairman, of Action Alliance (AA). In this interview with EJIKEME OMENAZU, he takes a look at the state and developments in the party since after the 2023 general elections. He also has few words on President Bola Tinubu’s style of governance. Excerpt:

How has it been with your party, the Action Alliance (AA), since the 2023 general elections?

Source: Independent Nigeria

Like any other political party, we have taken time to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, together with the leadership of other political parties under the auspices of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

We as a party have made our observations and recommendations known and have moved on. We are more or less concentrating on the off-season governorship elections coming up in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab drivers, and others in the United Kingdom

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the Nigerian 14th Ambassador to the Court of St James, Tunji Sarafa Isola, on Tuesday, while on his way back from a Caribbean country.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

Obasanjo, who arrived shortly after noon, was received by Isola, some senior diplomats, the Defence attaché, and a handful of other staff at the High Commission. “I’m wearing three caps, that of a son, mentee, and n Ambassador,” Isola said, during the brief reception in his office. After the reception, Isola held a closed-door chat with the former president.

After the visit, Obasanjo happily posed with a few Nigerians in the Diaspora, who sighted him outside the imposing Nigerian House building. First, was a cab driver, who quickly parked on the side road, and asked for a selfie on sighting him and the ambassador. He went back to his cab, smiling and saying he just couldn’t let the opportunity pass him by.

Akeredolu still recuperating in Germany, not yet back — Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde has stated that the governor was still recuperating in a hospital in Germany.

Source: Punch papers

The governor recently appeared in a viral video, working in an environment that looks like an airport, as a helicopter was seeing behind him, giving the impression that he had returned to the state. Reacting to the viral video, in a statement issued on Sunday, the CPS said the video was not recent as it was recorded during the election campaign.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation. “While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

Air Strikes Target Oil Thieves In Niger Delta, IPOB Elements, Terrorists In Northeast

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a communique on Saturday disclosed that in the Niger Delta Region, air strikes were targeted at the nefarious activities of oils thieves which has continued to affect the general environment of the Region as well as the oil output of the Nation.

Source: Channel Television

As a follow-up to previous air recce missions undertaken, NAF aircraft under tion Delta Safe on 11 August 2023, conducted air interdiction missions at an illegal refining site situated Southwest of Bille, a coastal town in Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

On the same day, air strikes were also extended to a well-known IPOB Camp in Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. Intelligence had revealed that IPOB elements in makeshift camps were sighted preparatory to an impending attack on innocent citizens when the need to effectively engaged them.

