Todays Headlines: Releases Prophecies On Zimbabwe, CAR, South Sudan Elections, I’ll Soon Return To Nigeria—Akeredolu

Ayodele Releases Prophecies On Zimbabwe, CAR, South Sudan Elections

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued prophecies on the presidential elections of Zimbabwe, Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of Zimbabwe will retain his seat, but not through the right means.

He explained that the president will employ legal and illegal means to ensure he wins the election.

I’ll Soon Return To Nigeria—Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has stated that he is still recuperating in Germany and has not yet returned to Nigeria, contrary to circulating claims on social media.

Akeredolu, however, assured that he would soon be back in the country to continue his mandate of piloting the affairs of the state.

According to a statement released on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor emphasised that his primary focus is on ensuring a complete recovery before returning to the country.

Tinubu/Shettima’s performance will determine fate of Muslims in politics – Omipidan

Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr Ismail Omipidan on Sunday, urged Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, to propagate good virtues, promote love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence regardless of geographical, ethnic or religious boundaries.

This is even as he harped on the need for Nigerians particularly Muslims to strive to pray for, and support the current administration of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, saying their performance or otherwise in four years will go a long way to determine the fate of Muslims in Nigeria’s politics.

He noted that it was incumbent on Muslims, in the spirit of faith propagation, belief, unity and brotherliness, to rally support for their brothers at the helm of affairs, most importantly at a crucial time the duo of President and Vice-president, are of the same faith.

Nominate El-Rufai’s ministerial replacement from Kaduna-South, Central, APC chieftain urges Tinubu

A former Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Caucus in Kaduna State, Alh. Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace former governor, Nasir El-Rufai with a ministerial nominee from Kaduna Central or Kaduna South for inclusiveness.

He stated this in an open letter to Tinubu obtained by The PUNCH on Sunday.

Ramalan appealed that the ministerial position should go to Zone 2 or Zone 3 where persons and politicians of high caliber are well placed to take such a position in view that both El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani are from Zone 1.

Tijjani who is the Chairman of Liberty Radio and Television called on President Tinubu to look critically into the sharing of political positions in Kaduna State, noting the over-concentration of political offices in one zone is not auguring well for the APC in the State.

