Today’s Headlines: Release Nnamdi Kanu To Prove Your Love For Igbos; Abia Lawmaker, Ogah Tells Tinubu; Obi Denies Bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Release Nnamdi Kanu to prove your love for Igbos, Abia lawmaker tells Tinubu

Amobi Ogah, a member of the house of representatives, has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in order to prove his love for Igbos.

Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the green chamber, offered his recommendation last week after a courtesy visit to Alex Otti, governor of Abia, in his country home at Isiala Ngwa LGA.

The lawmaker said Kanu’s release will expose criminal gangs that are using the IPOB leader’s detention to cover their acts of terrorism in the south-east.

“The president has done so much. The only disagreement I have with him is the issue of giving us only five ministers in the entire south-east,” he said.

Peter Obi denies bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has denied reports alleging that he bribed a Nigerian Television presenter, Rufai Oseni.

Rufai of Arise Television was recently accused of receiving bribes from the former Anambra Governor with the aim of promoting his good reputation.

It was alleged that Obi had financially sponsored the burial of Rufai’s father, which stimulated the tie between the duo.

But reacting to the allegations, Obi in a statement tweeted on his page on Monday, declared that the report was a categorical lie, stressing that it had no element of truth.

According to Obi, Rufai is a Television presenter who sternly speaks truth to power including himself.

Osun at 32: We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has said that the people of the state must remain steadfast in their resolve to leave legacy of prosperity for the next generation.

Adeleke stated this in his broadcast on the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state on Sunday in Osogbo.

The governor said that the creation of the state was the outcome of the struggle of the founding fathers, who worked hard to realise the vision.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great state.

“As we reflect upon the journey, let us acknowledge what shaped our state and chart a course for a brighter and more prosperous future.

“The struggle started as early as 1950s with a series of commissions of inquiry in the old Oyo State.

“The doggedness of the founding fathers was rewarded on August 27th, 1991, when General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida created nine states, including Osun State, with Osogbo as the capital.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remain unwavering in our resolve to leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” he said.

The governor also said that the creation of the state was a collective determination to achieve self-governance and development.

Adeleke, who noted that the state in the last three decades had demonstrated its strength in various fields, said his administration had achieved a lot under its five-point agenda.

Subsidy palliatives: Don’t harass Obaseki for speaking truth to power, Edo govt tells FG

Edo State government, yesterday, called on the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, to face the reality and embrace the truth in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s comments on the Federal Government’s poor handling of the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizenry.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, gave the advice in a statement in Benin City, the state capital.

Nehikhare said the state government would not bow to a government that stands against the truth, saying: “It is unfortunate and sad that the Federal Government now wants to gag citizens, and even a popularly elected governor from speaking truth to power, expressing himself in the light of the perilous times we have fallen into.”

Meanwhile, Obaseki will, today, play host to his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other stakeholders from Delta and Edo states at a colloquium to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum.

