Today’s Headlines: Release Nnamdi Kanu – Ojukwu’s Brother Begs Tinubu; Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

Release Nnamdi Kanu to end Southeast violence – Ojukwu’s brother begs Tinubu

Lotanna Ojukwu, younger brother to the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has suggested ways President Bola Tinubu can end the sit-at-home and insecurity challenge in the Southeast.

He urged Tinubu to discuss with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in an attempt to end the insecurity challenge in the region.

Lotanna said discussing with Kanu would subdue the pressure of the sit-at-home and insecurity.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Lotanna also urged the Federal Government to reach out to the Finnish government over the activities of Simon Ekpa.

The Finish-based Ekpa has been linked to the aggravated violence caused by the sit-at-home in the Southeast.

However, Lotanna said: “I appeal to Tinubu to step into this matter, one-fifth of the country is being held hostage, and people can go to work and their business. This has affected our economy and the morality of people who know what is happening.

“This is a terrible shame, the security situation is a no-hanging fruit to Tinubu, who has proven he is ready to tackle security issues. This is something he must attend to urgently.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

Osun Has No Plan To Sack Workers—Govt

Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, made the declaration in Osogbo on Thursday while dismissing such claims credited to a pressure group within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

“We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of payment of half salaries.

“This is fake news, which the public is implored to ignore.

“Gov. Adeleke is available to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state. As a responsive leader, he has met with many groups and associations since his assumption of office.

“Many of such groups, including the protesting pensioners, have also been scheduled for appointments with the governor.

“It is important to note that the government has remained committed to meeting its financial obligations to workers, both in and out of service.

“The government can, however, not pay off all outstanding salaries and pensions all at once due to paucity of funds, which is known to all stakeholders.

Sit-at-home order in Anambra false — Police

The Anambra State Police Command has urged residents of the state to go about their lawful activities and not to panic over rumours making the rounds concerning a sit-at-home order on Friday.

The command dismissed the rumour, noting that residents of the state should ignore the false information.

The command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Friday, said the panic was created by some mischief makers sharing false security alerts/messages and doctored old videos to cause tension and panic in the state.

This is coming after the pandemonium at some marketplaces in Onitsha and Nnewi where commercial activities were disrupted due to gunshots said to be fired by some unknown gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order.

