Todays Headlines: Release Kanu To End Insecurity In S’East—Group Urges Tinubu; Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

Release Kanu to end insecurity in South East — Group Urges Tinubu

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to ensure the restoration of peace in the South East.

CERON made the appeal Thursday in a statement by its Secretary, Francis Odiir who said the call became necessary following the growing earnest demands by people of goodwill that the separatist leader be released to stem the insecurity in that part of the country.

Odiir noted that the continued detention of the Mazi Kanu was in no small measure fueling the insecurity in the South East.

He noted that “a free Nnamdi Kanu holds the key to the restoration of peace in the South East where all manner of individuals have been issuing orders and pronouncements destabilising the East with claims that they were doing it for and in the interest of the IPOB leader.

“These orders including the sit-at-home which has been used to cripple socio-economic activities in the South East and to other parts of the country, by extention, cannot be allowed to continue because what affects the South Easts affects all parts of the country.

Tinubu Hails Zulum At 54

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023.

While rejoicing with family, friends and associates of the beloved political leader, whose vision and selfless diligence continues to inspire, President Tinubu in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale affirmed that the Borno State Governor has redefined leadership in Nigeria.

He lauds the governor’s commitment to the welfare and security of his constituents above all considerations, driving a message of renewed hope in both the young and the old, even as he rebuilds institutions and infrastructure that were torn apart by many years of insurgency.

President Tinubu noted the courageous zeal of the young Administrative Icon in bringing comprehensive change which dates back to his tenure as an educationist, holding many positions such as: deputy dean and acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Maiduguri; rector of Ramat Polytechnic; and later, commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement under former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now the nation’s Vice President.

Don’t Underate APC, Diri Tells Bayelsa PDP

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Duoye Diri, has called on party leaders and members not to ignore the threats posed by the opposition, particularly the All Progressives Congress.

The governor stated this on Thursday at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja was during the inaugural meeting of the party’s national campaign council for the governorship election.

According to Diri, while his stewardship in the past four years had impacted positively on the people; it would be wrong for the PDP faithful to think that the election was already in the bag of the PDP.

He said, “One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election, like everyone has said, we believe that we have won. But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone. So let us not take our opponents, especially the APC, for granted. In Bayelsa, I would like to let you know that this election is across party lines. So, we are not going there to deride APC.

I’m Managing Very Serious Situation—Tinubu

ABUJA -PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was managing a serious situation and that he was the one holding back the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, heads of State and government.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also implored a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic, to expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said: “I am managing a very serious situation. If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS. “

On the urgency of the situation, he said: ‘’Even as at this morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas and I will get back to you.”

Amnesty for ex-agitators Brought stability to Niger Delta – Clark

Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Presidential Amnesty Programme brought about stability to the Niger Delta region, describing the current status as a boost for the nation’s economy.

Clark said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly adopted by Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd); representatives of PANDEF; Ijaw National Congress; ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme has brought relative and sustainable peace for oil and gas activities to thrive, a situation which is in the overall well-being of the national economy. It has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue,” he said.

Clark reaffirmed that the PAP, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, has played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

