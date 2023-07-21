Today’s Headlines: Release Emefiele now_Group, Tinubu Okays Infrastructure Support Fund

Release Emefiele now, group tells FG

As the arrest and detention of Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, continues to generate outrage in many quarters, an advocacy group, The Truth, Nothing More, Nothing Else, has joined the fray in demanding for his immediate while his trial in court continues.

The group which traced the root of Emefiele’s travails to the currency swap introduced by the CBN last April, alleged that he had by being the CBN boss at the tim,e stepped on powerful toes who now appeared determined to punish him for the policy he implemented on behalf of the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communique signed by the Project Coordinator, Alhaji Kanabe Zubairu, and Secretary, Prince Moses K. Ibekwe, the group said: “Our suspicion is that Emefiele had stepped on powerful toes with Buhari’s currency change in January this year.

‘’The change was said to be targeted at depriving politicians of the opportunity to buy votes with cash. The currency change touched all Nigerians wrongly, and it would be wrong for the group in power today to engage in apparent vendetta as right-thinking Nigerians are beginning to see the Emefiele matter.

Tinubu Okays Infrastructure Support Fund

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 states of the Federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, saying the approval followed the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Abuja.

The new Infrastructure Fund will enable the states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm-to-market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions; health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

He said the Committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimize the impact of the increased revenues occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate.

North West Group Demands Bawa’s Release

The Northwest Alliance for Citizens Freedom (NWCF) has demanded the immediate release of Abdurasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement, NWCF’s president general, Lawal Ibrahim Jamaare, expressed concern over Bawa’s arbitrary arrest and unexplained detention.

“Since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, Abdurasheed Bawa has languished in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for 33 days. NWCF points out that during this time, no specific reasons have been provided for his arrest, and there has been a lack of transparency surrounding the investigation and any potential charges against him,” the statement read.

The group contended that Bawa’s prolonged detention by the DSS was a clear violation of his constitutional and human rights. Under the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws, every individual is entitled to personal liberty, and any arrest or detention must be carried out in a manner prescribed by law.

﻿ Reps To Investigate Contaminated Ation Fuel

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The House of Representatives has announced its intention to launch an investigation into the recurring problem of ation fuel contamination in the country.

The resolution was reached after the House adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) at a plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

In his motion, he said the contamination of the main fuel tanks of Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Max Air B737-300 led to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on July 7 at the Yola Airport.

He said Max Air had reportedly confirmed that it got the contaminated fuel from certain undisclosed ation refuelling outlets.

This, he said, eventually led to the unfortunate incident and grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft by the Nigerian Civil Ation Authority (NCAA)

He noted that NCAA followed the incident a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363 dated July 9, and suspended parts A3 Aircraft Authorisation and D43 Aircraft Listing of the tions Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd.

