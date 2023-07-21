Today’s Headlines: Release Emefiele Now Group Tells FG, Primate Ayodele warns Gov Adeleke

Release Emefiele now, group tells FG

As the arrest and detention of Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, continues to generate outrage in many quarters, an advocacy group, The Truth, Nothing More, Nothing Else, has joined the fray in demanding for his immediate while his trial in court continues.

The group which traced the root of Emefiele’s travails to the currency swap introduced by the CBN last April, alleged that he had by being the CBN boss at the tim,e stepped on powerful toes who now appeared determined to punish him for the policy he implemented on behalf of the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communique signed by the Project Coordinator, Alhaji Kanabe Zubairu, and Secretary, Prince Moses K. Ibekwe, the group said: “Our suspicion is that Emefiele had stepped on powerful toes with Buhari’s currency change in January this year.

‘’The change was said to be targeted at depriving politicians of the opportunity to buy votes with cash. The currency change touched all Nigerians wrongly, and it would be wrong for the group in power today to engage in apparent vendetta as right-thinking Nigerians are beginning to see the Emefiele matter.

‘’It must also be said that the currency change was a Buhari government’s policy, not Godwin Emefiele’s.

“We call for the release of Godwin Emefiele from detention while the trial continues. It is a test for the democratic credentials of the Tinubu government.”

Continuing, the group stated: “We are sad about some of the things happening in our country. Take the case of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor. Emefiele who was appointed CBN governor on June 4, 2014, was suspended from office by the Bola Tinubu administration on June about 10 days into his tenure.

‘’He was immediately taken into detention by the Department of State Services, DSS, the very next day. We consider Emefiele’s continuous detention as unnecessary and unacceptable.

Primate Ayodele warns Gov Adeleke against making costly mistakes

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him.

He mentioned that he will make some mistakes that will knock him out of a second-term ambition as Governor of the state.The man of God stated that there is an aura around that governor that will turn him against the people.

He explained that Adeleke will become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also said the governor will step on the wrong toes, which will ultimately lead to him being disgraced out of office just like his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Benue removes 2,500 ghost workers from payroll

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has said no fewer than 2,500 ghost teachers and local council staff have been discovered and removed from the state’s payroll.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi, yesterday, the governor said the discovery of the ghost workers was the result of extensive staff verification and payroll audit for all teachers and local council staff.

According to Alia, ghost schools, double dipping, unlawful employment, salary padding, payment to dead or retired individuals, unlawful replacement and inflation of the wage bill were some of the payroll infractions discovered from the audit.

He expressed regret over the delay in the payment of salaries, especially of teachers and local council staff.

Delay in the payment of salaries of the above mentioned workers, he explained, was taken after the government discovered “mindless padding” of the wage bill and other manipulations on their payroll

The decision, Alia added, became necessary after the discovery, to enable the government sanitise the payroll; to ascertain the state’s true wage bill and know the genuine workers that are worth their wages.

“Workers, who were successfully screened, will receive their salaries before the end of this week. Government is not only fishing out ghost workers and removing the padding associated with payroll fraud, but also putting in measures to ensure the systems are protected from such discrepancies in future,” he assured.

INEC Bows To Pressure, Recognise Youth Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission has bowed to pressure and finally recognised the Youth Party as a registered political party in Nigeria.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said the commission recognised the Youth Party following an order by the Supreme Court.

INEC had moved to deregister some political parties in the build-up of the 2023 general elections, and the YP was among the parties marked for deregistration.

Not satisfied with the commission’s decision, the YP, which was registered with INEC on August 18, 2018, approached the Federal High Court and secured an order restraining the electoral umpire from deregistering it.

INEC appealed the Federal High Court judgment and the appellate court set aside the order restraining the commission from deregistering the YP.

“On further appeal by the party, the Supreme Court set aside the deregistration of the party.

“Based on the judgment of the Supreme Court, the commission interfaced with officials of the Youth Party on the modalities for its operation based on the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the regulations and guidelines of the commission.

