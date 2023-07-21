Today’s Headlines: Release Emefiele Now Group – FG; Palliatives: Buhari Social Register Lacks Credibility – NEC

Release Emefiele now, group tells FG

Photo Credit: Vanguard

As the arrest and detention of Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, continues to generate outrage in many quarters, an advocacy group, The Truth, Nothing More, Nothing Else, has joined the fray in demanding for his immediate while his trial in court continues.

The group which traced the root of Emefiele’s travails to the currency swap introduced by the CBN last April, alleged that he had by being the CBN boss at the tim,e stepped on powerful toes who now appeared determined to punish him for the policy he implemented on behalf of the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communique signed by the Project Coordinator, Alhaji Kanabe Zubairu, and Secretary, Prince Moses K. Ibekwe, the group said: “Our suspicion is that Emefiele had stepped on powerful toes with Buhari’s currency change in January this year.

‘’The change was said to be targeted at depriving politicians of the opportunity to buy votes with cash. The currency change touched all Nigerians wrongly, and it would be wrong for the group in power today to engage in apparent vendetta as right-thinking Nigerians are beginning to see the Emefiele matter.

‘’It must also be said that the currency change was a Buhari government’s policy, not Godwin Emefiele’s.

“We call for the release of Godwin Emefiele from detention while the trial continues. It is a test for the democratic credentials of the Tinubu government.”

Continuing, the group stated: “We are sad about some of the things happening in our country. Take the case of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor. Emefiele who was appointed CBN governor on June 4, 2014, was suspended from office by the Bola Tinubu administration on June about 10 days into his tenure.

‘’He was immediately taken into detention by the Department of State Services, DSS, the very next day. We consider Emefiele’s continuous detention as unnecessary and unacceptable.

Palliatives: Buhari’s social register lacks credibility — NEC

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday unanimously resolved to do away with the national social register used by the Buhari’s administration to implement its conditional cash transfer, saying it lacks credibility.

Consequently, it asked states to generate their own registers for such cash transfers.

This is even as the Federal Government announced that it would distribute 252,000 metric tons of grains to states at subsidised rates to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by petrol subsidy removal.

However, most states yesterday could not give a definite date as to when they would be able to make the register available.

But the NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, said the register had integrity issues as the criteria for its compilation was unclear.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said contrary to what the previous administration projected, it was not possible to digitally transfer money to the poorest of the poor, the majority of whom were unbankable.

He said it was agreed that states should generate registers that were comprehensive and ensure it was only for vulnerable people.

NEWSSubsidy removal: Islamic group calls for patience

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to Nigerians to be patient to ensure they reap the long-term gains of the current economic policies.

The group’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The deregulation of the oil sector of the Nigerian economy which has been hailed by experts as a wise step must come with a price.

NEC directs states to develop social register for the vulnerable

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed that states should develop a comprehensive Social Register for vulnerable people, the target beneficiaries of the government’s Cash Transfer programme.

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, made this known while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting, chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said NEC resolved that the states should come up with their own registers, using formal and informal means to develop it.

He said that all beneficiaries at the subnational level could easily be identified that way.

“We need to face the problem of the fact that we don’t have a credible register,” he said.

Soludo affirmed that NEC also deliberated on ways to cushion the impact of the recent petroleum subsidy removal.

“The first question that was raised was in relation to cost of governance. I think it’s an omnibus concept, and it’s not something you sit down in a meeting to legislate for each and every state.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)