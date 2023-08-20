Today’s Headlines: Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody – Falana Tells DSS, Shagari Joins APC

Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody, Falana tells DSS

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, on Sunday advised the Department of the State Service, DSS, to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana made the request in a statement he personally signed and sent to Vanguard on Sunday afternoon.

He noted that Bawa’s remand order has expired, arguing that since Bawa has not been charged with any criminal offence whatsoever, DSS ought to have released him from custody.

His words: “Sometime last month, I had cause to demand for the immediate release of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from the custody of the State Security Service. In the alternative, I requested the Federal Government to charge the two detained suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction, if there was evidence that they had committed criminal offences.

Shagari Joins APC

The only surviving member of the old People’s Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto state and former Minister of water resources, Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has formerly dumped the party for All progressives Congress APC.

Shagari who was a former Minister of water resources in the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo formerly received APC membership card from the hands of the party secretary Abubakar Yabo in company other state APC executives.

Expect More Bandits In Nigeria If Niger Is Attacked-Ahmad

National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abdurrahman Ahmad, led a delegation of Islamic scholars from Nigeria to meet the Niger junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as part of the efforts to peacefully resolve the efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled on July 26, 2023.

The Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, had threatened to remove the junta by military force if diplomatic options failed. As part of the diplomatic options, Tinubu had raised a team of eminent Nigerians, led by a former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, to meet and negotiate with the coup leaders in Niamey, but the coup leaders failed to meet with them even after they had arrived the country.

Spain Beat England To Lift First Women’s World Cup Trophy

Spain have defeated England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to lift their first trophy.

Olga Carmona’s 29-minute strike was the difference in the breathtaking encounter on Sunday.

The Spanish women held on to see the game to the end as England tried in vain to crawl back into the game.

Reigning two-times Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for the final against an unchanged England in Sydney.

