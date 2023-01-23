Today’s Headlines: Reject parties that kept you in poverty–Obi urges Nigerian youths; Kwankwaso has reached 400 LGS, not stepping down

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reject parties that kept you in poverty–Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be misled again by political parties that have kept them in poverty.

Obi gave the admonition on Sunday while speaking during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Kano Pillars Stadium.

The former Anambra State governor pledged to return Kano to its old glory and a bubbling commercial city.

“We want to bring Kano back to what Kano used to be. That is what we want to do, and we can only do it by pulling you out of poverty. We are not in this business to waste anybody’s time. They have deceived you; they promised you and delivered nothing.

Kwankwaso not stepping down

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is still in the race and would not step down for anybody, the party’s Presidential Campaign Council said on Sunday.

The council described the insinuation as a campaign of calumny.

According to the NNPP, the reports were being masterminded by jobbers seeking to sell expired drugs to a sick Nigeria.

The spokesperson of Kwankwaso/NNPP-PCC, Ladipo Johnson, made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja titled, “Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?”

He said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I Remain Tinubu’s Ardent Supporter And Mobilizer Of Votes – Yahaya Bello

He condemned a Sunday publication claiming that he has withdrawn support for Tinubu, describing it as fake news. He demanded that regulatory bodies regarding journalism practice live up to their responsibilities.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bello who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, also reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they are empowered by the 2022 Electoral Act to investigate and prosecute election fake news peddlers.

“I woke up to see that fake news in the air today. It’s most unfortunate and I am urging all the law enforcement agents and all regulatory bodies regarding journalism and media practitioners that are practicing in Nigeria to please live up to their responsibilities.

Imo govt to tackle unemployment with family business

The Imo State Government has shed more light on how it plans to empower local families with its kindred model initiative.

Speaking on Sunday, the Chief Economic Adviser to the state government, Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, who played host to a virtual programme titled, ‘The Potential of One kindred, One business Initiative in Imo State,’ noted the plans of the government to empower families by making sure some selected families are able to handle one business or the other, which will enable them to make income and in turn contribute to the state economy.

Discussing the feasibility and sustainability of the programme, Amaeshi lamented the unemployment rate in the country, saying “unemployment is a global problem and also an African problem. The World Bank data has it that about 60% of African youths are unemployed.”

Gayison (

)