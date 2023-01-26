Today’s Headlines: Recent Crises Aimed At Stopping Me – Tinubu, PDP mocks tinubu’s fuel scarcity, new naira comments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recent crises aimed at stopping me – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said there was a plan to sabotage the coming election.

Source: Punch papers

Tinubu cited the lingering fuel crisis and naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the plot to scuttle the poll and his expected victory. The APC standard bearer spoke during the APC presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and oil marketers faulted the ex-Lagos state governor’s allegations. The PDP argued that Tinubu was simply exposing the failures of the APC regime, insisting that his defeat in the election was imminent. Speaking in Yoruba, the former Lagos State governor stated, “They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”

PDP mocks tinubu’s fuel scarcity, new naira comments

The Atiku-Okowa campaign organization has berated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and blamed the APC-led Federal Government over his “looming rejection by Nigerians.”

Source: Punch papers

The campaign also said that it found it pathetic that Tinubu was seeking a face-saving measure ahead of his “shattering electoral defeat by shedding crocodile tears” and claiming that the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis under the APC administration, which he had been allegedly benefitting from, were plots to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

SpA spokesperson for the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, while further speaking in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that “it is unfortunate that Asiwaju Tinubu is trying to hoodwink Nigerians by seeking to exonerate himself and blame others in the Buhari led-APC administration from the biting fuel scarcity in the country when in reality, he (Asiwaju Tinubu) is known to be behind the insensitive and anti-people policies that have brought so much calamity to our country; including the current persistent fuel scarcity.

PDP crisis: Why we boycotted Ondo South rally — Sen Tofowomo

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, gave reasons for boycotting the party’s senatorial rally flag-off, in the Okitipupa area of the state.

Source: Vanguard

This development has further deepened the crisis within the party in the state. The party leadership in the state held a senatorial rally in the Southern Senatorial district, last week, and shut out some leaders of the party.

In a chat with Vanguard, the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who explained why he and some party leaders boycotted the rally, said: “We only saw pictures of the rally on the social media and television.”

Why Buhari’s passionate about infrastructure debt — Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has committed so much money to infrastructure development because of its propensity for growth.

Source: Vanguard

Fashola said this at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, in Abuja yesterday. In a statement signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Blessing Lere -Adams, in Abuja, the minister was quoted as saying road construction in Nigeria had improved dredging, granite, laterite, and quarry businesses, adding that NARTO remained one of the major beneficiaries for moving goods and services during construction works.

﻿Fashola advised NARTO to enforce weight regulation from the loading point for the safety of the nation’s roads and also ensure their members were professionally trained drivers.

