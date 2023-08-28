Today’s Headlines: Real Reason Igbos Voted Obi—Enyinnaya Abaribe, Why Buhari Was Torn Between Duty— Paul Powell

Real reason Igbos voted Peter Obi — Abaribe

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Lawmaker representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has revealed reason a significant number of Igbos voted Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi.

According to him, Igbo voters didn’t choose Obi based on tribalism but because they viewed him as the most competent among all the candidates who contested in the February 25 poll.

He made the clarification in a recent interview on Signature TV, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well’ — Tinubu asks ministers to deliver on mandates

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu on Monday asked members of his cabinet to work hard to revive the country’s economy because Nigeria is in a difficult time.

Tinubu spoke on Monday when he inaugurated the federal executive council (FEC) at the Aso Rock villa, Abuja.

The president said the ministers have the capacity to make a difference in the ministries that they have been assigned to oversee.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country,” he told the ministers and other members of the cabinet.

“There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible.”

The president expressed confidence that the carefully selected cabinet members know that his government is one with a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without any lamentation or excuses.

“We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us,” he said.

Photo Credit: Google

