Today’s Headlines: Real Reason Atiku Campaign Rally In Rivers Was Cancelled-Wike, Obi Meet Gani Adams

2023: Real reason Atiku’s campaign rally in Rivers was cancelled – Gov Wike. ﻿

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given a reason the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was cancelled in his state.

Recall that the rally was scheduled for Tuesday.

Wike said that Atiku’s rally in Rivers was annulled because they lacked the numbers to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for the event. The governor also described the claim by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) that the campaign was put off because of fear of bloodshed as untrue.

He spoke at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, the venue of the PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, on Monday.

Wike said, “I gave them the stadium, they know they’ve no capacity to fill the stadium, they’re looking for excuses.

They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi. I said no, that wasn’t where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka, go and fill that place.”

Peter Obi meets Gani Adams.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi on Monday met with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, in Lagos.

Obi also presented his economic blueprint to the traditional leader at the latter’s residence in Omole Phase 2.

Obi said his focus on the economy, tourism, security and agriculture, among others, remained pivotal to pulling the nation out of the current political quagmire.

He submitted that the agenda of his administration was all-inclusive, with a prominent focus on the unity of Nigeria as well as a robust economy.

2023 Election: Christian leaders endorse Tinubu/ Shettima Ticket.

Christian Leaders under the aegis of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria have endorsed the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu / Kashim Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Endorsements of the Tinubu / Shettima ticket by the Christian Leaders took place at Stakeholders Conference held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, attended by representatives of both the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of APC.

The Clerics, led by Arc Bishop Ali John Ali and Bishop Timothy Cheren, premised their endorsements of the Tinubu / Shettima ticket on competence, capacity and required vision for progressive leadership and Nation building.

In a speech on behalf of the clerics totalling 500 across the country, Bishop Cheren said the Tinubu / Shettima ticket is the best choice for Nigeria and Nigerians regarding required solutions to myriad problems confronting the Nation are concerned.

N-Power enrollees stop work over pay.

Some enrollees of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme, protested against the non-payment of their four months’ salaries by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, on Monday.

Although the government, while responding to an enquiry on the matter, stated that it would settle the beneficiaries this week, some of the affected persons alleged that the humanitarian ministry seem to have abandoned them.

They displayed placards on social media demanding that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, should pay the N-Power Stream C-2 enrollees their four months pay.

N-Power is one of the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme. It is a job creation programme with graduate and non-graduate components.

