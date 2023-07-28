Today’s Headlines: Putin Sends Free Food To Africa; Embrace Digital Skills—Obasanjo Tells Youths

Putin Sends Free Food To Africa

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, today, announced that in the next three to four months, Russia will supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea with 25-50 thousand tons of grain free of charge.

He said his country will also provide free delivery of the product to consumers.

Putin said the gesture was in recognition that uninterrupted food supply to African country, holds the future for sustainable economic development.

He believes that sustained humanitarian aids of such measure will help Africa achieve food sufficiency.

Addressing participants at the Second Russia-Africa economic Forum in St Petersburg Russia, yesterday, Putin said: “Africa’s potential is obvious to everyone. Thus, the average annual growth rate of the continent’s GDP over the past 20 years which is 4-4.5 percent per year, exceeds the global ones.

Embrace Digital Skills—Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.

He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

NSCDC licenses 41 private guard companies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Thursday, issued operational licenses to 41 new private guard companies.

The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement quoted the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, as tasking the PGCs to operate within a national framework in contributing to the peace and security of the nation.

The statement read, “Use your experience to promote public interest and socioeconomic growth, which only thrive in a crime-free environment.

Why I resigned as APC National Vice Chairman — Salihu Lukman

The erstwhile national Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has offered further explanations into why he resigned as a member of the party national working Committee on Wednesday.

Lukman in a statement entitled, “Resignation from APC NWC: Explanatory Note,” insisted that the forum of governors on the platform of the party, the Progressives Governors Forum, is becoming too high-handed and overbearing for the progress of the ruling party.

Lukman also expressed strong reservations about the dominant thinking in the party where whatever is attributed to President Bola Tinubu on party matters is taken as the law without recourse to the provisions of the APC Constitution.

