Today’s Headlines: Purported Error on Tinubu’s Certificate Validates My Discovery – Atiku; Ortom Mourns Justice Igbetar

Purported Error on Tinubu’s Certificate validates My Discovery – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the purported errors discovered in the certificate of President Bola Tinubu validate his discovery.

DAILY POST reports that Tinubu’s lawyers had on Wednesday, in response to the petition of Atiku in a federal court in Chicago, Illinois, United States, agreed that there are errors in the academic certificate presented to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the President, and blamed those errors on the clerk of the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former vice president said documents submitted by his lawyers in the United States and Nigeria showed disturbing discrepancies and circumstantial fallacies in Tinubu’s academic records from the university.

Ortom Mourns Barbaric Murder Of Justice Igbetar

The former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has expressed deep sadness over the murder of the former President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

Ortom, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Terver Akase, described the assassination of Justice Igbetar as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, stressing that those behind the act have killed a mother of the state who made huge sacrifices and contributions to its development.

He said “it is disheartening that a woman who spent her prime serving the state and retired to private life would be murdered in cold blood.”

Ortom expressed the hope that security agencies will apprehend the assassins and make them face the law.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Mrs Igbetar and consoled her entire family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of excellence in service to God and humanity.

We’re Ready To Sign Surety For Kanu, Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also said that nothing would gladden the hearts of Igbo people than the unconditional freedom of the self-determination agitator.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke on the heels of the call by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with security agencies on the spate of insecurity in Isiukwuato/Umunnochi federal constituency of Abia State for Kanu to be released unconditionally, said the move was part of efforts to address security challenges in the South East.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Obinna Aguocha, stated at the investigative hearing organised by the panel in Abuja, that addressing security challenges in the zone would begin with government’s adherence to the rule of law, justice and inclusion of the zone in the Nigeria project.

Fresh Supremacy Battle In APC

The supremacy battle over the control of the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has pitted key supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against governors and former governors elected on the platform of the party.

It was gathered that some key allies of the President are plotting to seize the party from the governors

Immediate past governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was named National chairman of APC in early August to replace former Governor Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State. Ganduje, a key ally of Tinubu, is facing his first litmus test since he assumed office. In many key states, especially in the North, Tinubu’s allies are making frantic moves to hijack the party from the firm grip of the governors. The latest development is the replacement of vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

On Thursday, protesters stormed the APC National Secretariat. The presence of the fierce-looking security agents at the secretariat could not deter the protesters from Cross River State, numbering hundreds, who barricaded the Barcelona Hotel end of the street and grounded both vehicular and human traffic.

