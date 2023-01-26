Today’s Headlines: Protesting Katsina Residents Boo Buhari, 37 Persons Buried So Far- Gov Sule

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Protesting Katsina Residents Boo Buhari

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Some Katsina State residents, believed to be protesters, have booed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the state for a two-day visit to inaugurate some selected state government projects.

Shortly after the president’s inauguration of the project, some suspected political thugs began throwing stones at the crowd at the Kofar Kaura underpass.

(Photo credit: Google)

37 Persons Buried So Far- Sule

Photo credit: channels television

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says 37 persons have so far been buried following a bomb blast in the area.

The incident occurred earlier in the week in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Imo APC Ward Chairman Killed After Robbing Him Of Phone, Money- Police

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Imo state Police Command on Thursday said the killers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ward Chairman of Umucheke-Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State, Isaac Ihim popularly known as Zako, last Wednesday, killed him after they robbed him of his phone and money.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Court Adjourns Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Enugu Reps Candidate, Martins Oke

Photo credit: daily post

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned hearing on the substantive suit seeking disqualification of a House of Representatives candidate for Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, Hon. Martins Oke.

Oke is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the forthcoming election.

Coalition Wants Presidential Candidate To Address Safety In schools

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Chairman, National Steering Committee of Joint Education Stakeholders Action Coalition (JESAC) Education and 2023 elections, Mr Ike Onyechere, has called on the presidential candidates to address the issues of safe schools in their various manifestos.

Onyechere was speaking at the first JESAC Conference when highlighting the Report on Assessment of Education Agenda/Manifesto of Presidential Candidates in Abuja on Thursday.

