Today’s Headlines: Protesters Storm EU Office In Abuja, Demand Withdrawal Of Report On 2023; 2023 Consensus: NPC Seeks Extra N256bn For Training, Others

Protesters Storm EU Office In Abuja

Hundreds of protesters Thursday marched to the European Union Office in Abuja to register their grievances over last week’s reports released on the 2023 general election.

The EU mission in its report pointed out that the discrepancies noticed during the severely damaged public confidence in the electoral body.

But the Presidency insisted that the yardstick and assessment of the EU Mission cannot determine the credibility and transparency of the country’s elections.

However, the protesters who besieged the EU office in their numbers described the report as ridiculous.

They said the report was capable of creating chaos in the country and the country’s unity and security at stake.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Lilian Ogbole said there was nowhere in the world that election is devoid of crisis and hitches.

NPC Seeks Extra N256bn For Training, Others

The Chairman of the National Population Census, Nasir Kwarra, Thursday in Abuja, requested the release of the allocated N31 billion capital allocation, in the 2023 budget, for preparatory activities ahead of the exercise.

Kwarra also requested President Bola Tinubu’s approval for an additional N225.2 billion to cover training and fieldwork allowances, retraining of trainers, and the conduct of a second-class Trial Census. He also pegged the total cost of the exercise at N546.72 billion.

He was at the State House to brief the President on the Implementation Status of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, where he requested the issuance of a proclamation for a new Census date later in 2022 or early 2024.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Thursday titled ‘Population Census: President Tinubu pledges support for NPC, calls for data integrity.’

The NPC Chairman noted that the Commission had trained 60,000 instructors who would further train enumerators and supervisors.

He said plans were being concluded for final training but were disrupted due to the transition programme for a new government and funding challenges.

This necessitated the postponement of the exercise by the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari, he explained.

It’s Disappointing Nigeria Hasn’t Conducted Another Census Since 2006-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said it is disappointing that Nigeria has not conducted another population and housing census since 2006.

He expressed his unwavering support for the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct an accurate Population and Housing Census in the country.

He, however, emphasized the need for the commission to be prudent in their assignment and work towards producing census data that would be credible and reliable.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja after receiving a briefing from NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, the President expressed concern over the delay in conducting another enumeration in the country since the last exercise done in 2006.

He urged the NPC to view this delay as an opportunity to cash in on the advantages of the current electronic and digital age.

”It is disappointing that up until now we have not been able to conduct another enumeration of our people. I hope that this delay will be converted to a great opportunity in this electronic and digital age.

