Today’s Headlines: Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office, Buhari Meets APC Govs Behind Closed-door

Protesters Attack Oyo Gov’s Office

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Youths and other residents of Oyo State protesting hardship in the country attacked the governor’s office in Agodi area of Ibadan.

The PUNCH earlier reports that barely 22 days before the general elections, youths in their numbers stormed the streets of Ibadan, on Friday, to protest the current state of the nation.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Meets APC Govs Behind Closed-door

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a closed-door meeting with the governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

No Opposition For Sanwo-olu- Akosile

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile has said his principal, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has no opposition in the state for the re-election bid ahead of the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Akosile described those contesting against Governor Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress APC, governorship candidate in next month’s gubernatorial poll as mere “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.”

EFCC Arraigns Dikwa Accused Of N414 Fraud

Photo credit: p.m news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, arraigned one Sulaiman Muhammad Dikwa before Justice C.N Nwabulu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Dikwa is facing prosecution alongside Green Sahara Farms Limited on a six-count amended charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and fraudulent conversion of N414,000,000.

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi

Photo credit: the cable

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The decision was announced on Thursday in a communique read by John Nwodo, the immediate past president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, at the end of a meeting of the forum in Abuja.

