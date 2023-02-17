This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Protesters Attack Banks In Lagos State, Peter Obi Visits Imo State

Protesters Attack Banks In Lagos

Some hoodlums in the Epe area of Lagos State are using the naira crisis as an opportunity to attack banks in the area.

A source who lives in the Epe area, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the banks attacked were; Zenith, Access and Keystone banks.

Peter Obi Visits Imo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has identified leadership and corruption as major challenges stalling Nigeria’s development but promised to provide purposeful leadership if elected.

Obi disclosed this at a town hall meeting with the business community in Owerri the Imo State capital on Thursday.

El-rufai Dares Buhari Over Old Naira Notes

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, asked residents of the State to continue using the old Naira notes.

His directive is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari said in his national broadcast earlier in the day that both the N1,000 and N5,000 old Naira notes are no longer legal tenders.

I Begged Shettima’s Wife For N2m- Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed she begged the wife of her husband’s running mate, Hajia Nana Shettima, for N2 million on Wednesday.

Oluremi said this to counter the belief of many who felt the family was wealthy and that her husband was popular because of money.

My Govt Has Delivered In Eight Years- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has delivered on its promises since its inception in 2015.

The Nigerian leader made the comment at the launch of the Advisory Council, Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project, and the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy Dialogue in Abuja, saying that the initiatives will reduce poverty and impact the economy.

